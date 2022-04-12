Showdown looms in eastern Ukraine

NEW COMMANDER: A senior US official said that Russia had appointed General Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion

AP, KYIV





A showdown looms in Ukraine after Russia appointed a new military commander and looked to concentrate its attacks in the east, while Ukraine’s president said his troops would hold their ground, urging Western leaders, in particular US President Joe Biden, to do more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday warned in a nightly address that this week would be as crucial as any during the war, saying: “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state.”

Ukraine’s fate as the war shifts south and east depends on whether the US would help match a surge in Russian weaponry, he said, echoing comments he made in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday.

A man sits in front of a destroyed building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“To be honest, whether we will be able to [survive] depends on this,” Zelenskiy said in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes. “Unfortunately, I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.”

Zelenskiy said he was grateful to Biden for US military aid to date, but added that he “long ago” forwarded a list of specific items Ukraine desperately needed.

“He has the list,” Zelenskiy said. “President Biden can enter history as the person who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people, who won and chose the right to have their own country. [This] also depends on him.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer was yesterday due to meet in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with Zelenskiy in Kyiv. Austria, a member of the EU, is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that her nation was sending a military transport plane and a support team of 50 to Europe to carry much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centers.

More than six weeks of war in Ukraine has flattened cities, killed untold thousands, and isolated Moscow economically and politically, and experts say the next phase of the battle might begin with a full-scale offensive that could determine the course of the conflict.

Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.

The British Ministry of Defence said that Russia was trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

In his Sunday night address, Zelenskiy also accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters, and when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them,” Zelenskiy said. “The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth.”

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes against civilians, including airstrikes on hospitals, a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a railway station and other violence.

In another report of atrocities, the village of Buzova outside the capital, Kyiv, charred vehicles and buildings marked an area where local official Taras Didych told Ukrainian media on Sunday that bodies showing “evidence of execution” were found after Russian forces withdrew from the region.

It was unclear how many bodies were discovered.

Buzova is near Bucha, another town near Kyiv, where hundreds of bodies, many with their hands bound and signs of torture, were found after the Russian retreat. Russia has falsely claimed the scenes in Bucha were staged.

In Washington, a senior US official said that Russia had appointed General Alexander Dvornikov, one of its most seasoned military chiefs, to oversee the invasion. The official was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Until now, Russia has had no central war commander on the ground.

Dvornikov, 60, takes over as the Russian military prepares to focus on expanding its control in Ukraine’s east, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region since 2014, declaring some areas independent.

He gained a record for brutality as head of Russian forces deployed to Syria in 2015 to back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government during the nation’s devastating civil war.

Russian authorities do not generally confirm such appointments and have said nothing about a new role for Dvornikov, who received the esteemed Hero of Russia medal from Putin in 2016.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on Sunday to CNN’s State of the Union, played down the appointment’s significance.

“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”

Western military analysts say Russia’s assault increasingly is focusing on a sickle-shaped arc of eastern Ukraine — from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north to Kherson in the south.

That could counter Russia’s earlier problem of spreading its offensive too widely over too broad an area.

Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery showed a 13km convoy of military vehicles headed south through Ukraine to Donbas, recalling images of the convoy that stalled outside Kyiv before Russia gave up trying to take the capital.

Russian forces on Sunday shelled government-controlled Kharkiv and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast to try to break Ukraine’s defenses, the Ukrainian military command said.

The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly one-and-a-half months.

Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Russia’s military used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air-defense missile systems in the southern Mykolaiv region and at an air base in Chuhuiv, a city not far from Kharkiv.

Sea-launched Russian cruise missiles destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian military unit stationed farther west in the Dnipro region, Konashenkov said.

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military claims could be independently verified.

Missiles twice struck the airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, on Sunday, the regional governor said.