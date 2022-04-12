US President Joe Biden was again yesterday to press India to take a harder stand on Russia’s war in Ukraine during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a dialog between both nations’ foreign and defense ministers.
Biden would continue “consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.
Tensions between the US and India have risen in the past few weeks over Modi’s reluctance to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, which has complicated a budding security partnership between the democracies in countering China’s influence.
Photo: Reuters
Top officials in the Biden administration have publicly expressed alarm and disappointment with New Delhi’s reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its purchases of weapons and discounted oil from Moscow.
However, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg News that the public position is contrary to private discussions between the two sides.
They cited conversations in New Delhi last month with US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who offered help in finding alternative sources of weapons that could be used to counter India’s neighbors Pakistan and China.
India has advocated a diplomatic solution to end the fighting in Ukraine, but has refrained from taking a stronger stand.
Last week, new Delhi again abstained when the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not mention Ukraine at all in its statement on the meeting between Biden and Modi.
It said only that they would “review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.”
Yesterday’s virtual summit between the leaders would be followed by a two-plus-two meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of both nations in Washington.
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar last week told lawmakers that Moscow was an “important partner in a variety of areas,” and India was trying to “stabilize economic transactions with Russia.”
The minister also said that India and Russia were working on a non-US dollar denominated payment system.
