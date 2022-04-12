Lawmakers choose Sharif as PM after Khan ousted

NEW PAKISTANI ALLIANCE: Discharged prime minister Imran Khan insisted he will fight what he said was a conspiracy with Washington to remove him from power

AFP, ISLAMABAD





Pakistani lawmakers yesterday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who resigned his national assembly seat — along with most of his party members — ahead of the vote.

Khan was dismissed on Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an unlikely alliance that faces the same issues that troubled the cricket star-turned-politician.

Sharif, leader of the centrist Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the only candidate after Khan loyalist Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former minister of foreign affairs, withdrew his candidacy and resigned his seat.

New Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif speaks to the media at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“It’s a victory of righteousness, and evil has been defeated,” Sharif said to cheers from lawmakers.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had 155 lawmakers in the 342-seat chamber before the mass resignations, and Sharif was elected with 174 votes.

His first task is to form a cabinet that also draws heavily from the center-left Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as find space for the smaller conservative Jamiat-ulema-e-Islam-F group.

The PPP and PML-N are dynastic parties that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades — usually as bitter rivals — but their relations are sure to fray in the lead-up to the next election, which must be held by October next year.

They need to tackle soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt, while militancy is also on the rise, with Pakistan’s Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hardline Islamist group in neighboring Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of disgraced three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan media are speculating that the latter could soon return from exile in Britain.

The elder Sharif was dismissed in 2017 and jailed for 10 years on graft charges after revelations from the Panama Papers, but was released to seek medical treatment abroad.

The younger Sharif is also mired in graft proceedings. In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to him and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.

He was arrested and detained in September 2020, but released six months later on bail for a trial that is pending.

No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office by a no-confidence vote — a defeat he has not taken well.

He tried to stay in power after losing his majority in parliament, by dissolving the assembly and calling a fresh election.

The Supreme Court deemed his actions illegal and ordered parliament to reconvene and vote.

Khan insisted that he was the victim of a “regime change” conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, and has vowed to take his fight to the streets in the hope of forcing an early election.

Sharif promised an investigation into Khan’s allegations.

“If an iota of evidence is provided against us, I will immediately resign,” he told parliament in his maiden speech as premier.