Ukraine Invasion: War places sharp focus on calls for UN reform

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





The long-simmering debate over UN reform — and particularly over the role of the UN Security Council, which does not represent today’s world and failed to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — has suddenly become acute.

Recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a blistering call for the UN to exclude Russia from the council, asked: “Are you ready to close the UN” and abandon international law.

“If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately,” he said.

After the council failed to prevent the brutal invasion of his country, he told Japanese lawmakers in a separate address: “We have to develop a new tool” capable of doing so.

Created in 1945 with a vision of guaranteeing world peace and preventing a World War III, the UN conferred disproportionate power on the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the council — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — in a way that allows them to protect their own interests while keeping a heavy hand in world affairs.

Thus, since 2011, Moscow has exercised its council veto about 15 times in votes regarding its ally Syria.

However, the veto power also guarantees that Moscow can never be removed from the council, as the UN Charter’s Article 6 allows the UN General Assembly to exclude a member only ... upon the recommendation of the council.

In that vein, the US and Britain invaded Iraq in 2003 without UN approval — and without suffering any consequences for their permanent seats on the council.

Beyond the veto question, and the lack of international balance among council members — no African or Latin American country holds a permanent seat — the council grants a near-monopoly on some issues to London, Paris and Washington.

The division of roles among the 15 council members is uneven, said an ambassador of one of the 10 non-permanent members.

The latter group, elected for two-year terms, is “given the bureaucratic jobs,” the ambassador said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We don’t think it’s a fair division of labor.”

The council has been widely denounced for its current — and recurrent — paralysis, with even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deploring its failures.

“There’s a pretty fundamental problem there,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, a day after Zelenskiy’s futile call for Russia to be expelled.

To Bertrand Badie, a Paris-based international relations specialist, the UN is “like cholesterol”: “There is the good,” notably in the humanitarian aid the UN dispenses that saves lives around the world, and “there is the bad, with the Security Council.”

However, the ambassador, while conceding that there has been “intense criticism” of the world body, added: “Where would we be if we had none of that?” — none of the “good” carried out by the UN.

Most proposals for reform call for the enlargement of the council — adding permanent and non-permanent members.

However, “positions are very polarized,” as to which nations might be added and which would enjoy veto power, the ambassador said.

“The veto has to be a bit more disciplined,” they said, adding that the point of it should not be “to block progress,” but to “force the five permanent members to sit down and arrive at a solution acceptable to all.”

At an informal meeting on UN reform on Friday that included the five permanent members, the veto issue was again raised. Among the ideas advanced were a French and Mexican proposal to limit its use in cases of “mass crimes,” and a suggestion from Liechtenstein that would require any nation casting a veto to explain it before the General Assembly.

On Thursday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country hopes someday to join the permanent members of the Security Council, said that “the entire peace and security architecture of the United Nations needs to be overhauled.”

The council, he said, needed to be “democratized” to allow the world body to “move beyond the paralysis brought about by a few member states.”

Other potential permanent members of the council include major world players Brazil, Germany, India and Japan.

However, several experts say the chances of reform will remain slim as long as the permanent members refuse to accept any dilution of their power.