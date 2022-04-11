French start voting in a tight election

TOP TWO: Macron has campaigned relatively little, and if he and Le Pen reach the second round of voting, analysts expect their clash to be far closer than in 2017

AFP, PARIS





France yesterday voted in the first round of a presidential election projected to produce a run-off rematch between incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine le Pen that would be far tighter than their duel five years ago.

Polls opened in mainland France at 6am GMT after an unusual campaign overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that analysts said could lead to unpredictable outcomes with turnout a major factor.

French overseas territories already voted on Saturday to take account of the time difference, starting with the island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada and then territories in the Caribbean, followed by French Pacific islands.

A dog waits as their owner casts her ballot in the first round of France’s presidential election at a polling station in Marseille yesterday. Photo: AFP

Polls showed that Macron would lead Le Pen by a handful of percentage points in round one, with the top two going through to a second-round vote on Sunday next week.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is snapping at their heels in third place, and still fancies his chances of reaching the second round at the expense of Le Pen or even — in what would be an extraordinary upset — Macron himself.

Although her opponents accuse her of being an extremist bent on dividing society, Le Pen has with some success during the campaign sought to show a more moderate image and concern with voters’ daily worries such as rising prices.

A woman walks past posters of candidates as French citizens arrive to cast their vote in the presidential election at the Lycee Francais in New York on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Macron by contrast has campaigned relatively little, by his own admission entering the election campaign later than he would have wished due to the war in Ukraine.

French television channels are to broadcast projections of the final results, which are generally highly accurate, as soon as polls close at 6pm GMT.

If Macron and Le Pen reach the second round as forecast, analysts predict that their clash would be far tighter than in 2017, when Macron thrashed his rival with 66 percent of the vote.

“There is an uncertainty,” French political scientist Pascal Perrineau said, citing unprecedentedly high numbers of voters who were still undecided or who changed their minds during the campaign, as well as absentee voters.

Analysts worry that the 2002 record of the number of French voters boycotting a first round of 28.4 percent risks being beaten, with the 2017 absentee rate of 22.2 percent almost sure to be exceeded. About 48.7 million voters are registered across France to vote in this election.

The stakes of the election are high for Macron, who came to power aged 39 as France’s youngest president with a pledge to shake up the country. He would be the first French president since Jacques Chirac in 2002 to win a second term and thus cement a place in the country’s history.

If he wins he would have a five-year mandate to impose his vision of reform, which would include a crack at raising the pension age in defiance of union anger. He would also seek to consolidate his position as the undisputed No. 1 in Europe after the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, a Le Pen victory would be seen as a triumph for right-wing populism and send shockwaves across Europe and markets.

For his European supporters, Macron is a centrist bulwark against populism, especially after election victories last weekend by the right-wingers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who both have cordial ties with Putin.

The candidates of France’s traditional parties, the right-wing Republicans and the Socialist Party on the left, are facing a debacle on election night, continuing a shake-up of French politics that began when Macron took power.

Greens candidate Yannick Jadot, the Republicans’ Valerie Pecresse and the flagging Socialist nominee Anne Hidalgo appear certain to be ejected in the first round.

Far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour made a stunning entry into the campaign last year, but has since lost ground, and analysts say he has actually aided Le Pen by making her appear more moderate.

Much attention is already turning to the second round and the question of who would win the backing of the defeated first-round hopefuls.

Analysts question whether Macron would enjoy the same support from a broad anti-far right “Republican front” coalition that helped him win in 2017.

“The Republican front hasn’t been what it used to be for a while,” Jean-Jaures Foundation director Gilles Finchelstein said.