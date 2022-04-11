Pressure mounts on Sri Lankan president to resign

AP, COLOMBO





Thousands of Sri Lankans on Saturday rallied in the country’s main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest, calling on the debt-ridden nation’s president to resign as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered.

Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis.

He has remained steadfast in refusing to step down even after most of his Cabinet quit and loyal lawmakers rebelled, narrowing a path for him to seek a way out as his team prepares to negotiate with international lending institutions.

Protesters calling for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation gather outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“Go home Rajapaksas” and “We need responsible leadership,” read the placards.

The protest also included a large number of young people who had organized themselves through social media and refuse to accept any political leadership. Many carried signs, saying “You messed with the wrong generation!”

The protesters stayed around the president’s office and vowed not to leave until their mission is accomplished.

For months, Sri Lankans have stood in long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines, most of which come from abroad and are paid for in hard currency. The fuel shortage has caused rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day.

The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with US$25 billion foreign debt over the next five years — nearly US$7 billion of which is due this year alone — and dwindling foreign reserves. Talks with the IMF are expected later this month, and the government had turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.

Much of the anger expressed by weeks of growing protests has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who head an influential clan that has been in power for most of the past two decades. Five other family members are lawmakers, three of whom resigned as ministers on April 3.

Thakshila Jayasinghe, a 35-year-old lawyer who joined the protest, said that she felt sorry for voting for Rajapaksa in the 2019 presidential election.

“I wonder what sin I have committed by voting for this president when I see the people suffer,” she said.

Reports said that at least four elderly people have died while standing in lines for hours trying to buy cooking gas or kerosene oil.

Jayasinghe said she voted for Rajapaksa believing he was the best candidate to restore national security following the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed more than 260 people.

The attacks, blamed on local Muslim militants with ties to the Islamic State group, also shattered the tourism industry, alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, depriving Sri Lanka of hard currency.

At the same time, critics accuse Rajapaksa of borrowing heavily to finance projects that earn no money, such as a port facility built with Chinese loans.