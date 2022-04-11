Hong Kong customs officials have seized about 700kg of suspected methamphetamine sent from Mexico, authorities said yesterday.
It is the biggest haul of the drug in the territory’s history.
The drugs were hidden inside two consignments of heavy industrial gear, Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department Drug Investigation Bureau head Lee Kam-wing (李錦榮) said.
They arrived in the territory by air and sea within one week last month, Lee said.
The equipment was arranged to ship from Mexico with a mainland Chinese logistics company, which was also asked to find a Hong Kong company to receive and store it, Lee said.
“In that way the drug dealers did not have to show up at all... It’s very cunning,” Lee said.
Nearly 450kg of liquid methamphetamine was found in three transformers — each weighing 500kg — at Hong Kong International Airport.
That led officers to 253kg of methamphetamine powder with a similar import pattern, which had been stowed inside shock absorption rubbers and had already been transported to a warehouse in a rural area near the mainland border.
Customs officers called firefighters to saw their way into the equipment.
“The syndicate used such heavy industrial equipment with complicated structures that was difficult to open up for one single purpose — to avoid examination by customs,” Lee said.
Two men working for local logistics companies handling the shipments were arrested and released on bail, as Lee vowed to chase down the overseas syndicate in collaboration with mainland authorities.
Hong Kong customs have seized 1.2 tonnes of various drugs so far this year, 4.6 times more than in the same period last year.
