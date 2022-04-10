UNITED STATES
Unruly passengers fined
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued its biggest fines yet for unruly behavior in two separate incidents in which passengers allegedly bit, hit and headbutted crew members or other travelers on a pair of flights. The agency proposed civil penalties of US$81,950 and US$77,272 for the two unidentified female passengers. The women can contest the fines. “If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on Friday on an appearance on The View. In one case on July 7 last year, a woman on an American Airlines flight was restrained after trying to open the cabin door. She spit at, headbutted, bit and tried to kick the crew and other passengers, the agency said. On a July 16 Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta, a woman had to be physically restrained after trying to exit the plane in flight and biting another passenger multiple times, it said.
UNITED STATES
Suspect freed by mistake
A man accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail, and is being sought, authorities said on Friday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the statement said. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard.
UNITED STATES
Teen killed by stray bullet
A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other teenagers injured by stray bullets in New York on Friday after a man who was arguing with someone opened fire in the street, police said. New York Police Department Chief Keechant Sewell told reporters that the girl was returning from her high school in the Bronx, accompanied by another 16-year-old girl and a boy aged 17. A man on foot in a crosswalk was arguing with someone on the opposite side of the street when he pulled out a gun and fired repeatedly, Sewell said. The first teenager was hit in the chest, and the other two in the leg and buttocks.
GERMANY
Bunkers being reinforced
The country has started working on strengthening its basement shelters as well as building up crisis stocks in case of war, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported yesterday, citing the country’s interior minister. After decades of attrition of Germany’s armed forces, Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to a major policy shift, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging to increase defense spending and injecting 100 billion euros (US$109 billion) into the army. The government is also looking into upgrading its public shelter systems and would increase spending on civil protection, Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser told the newspaper. “There are currently 599 public shelters in Germany. We will check whether we could upgrade more of such systems. In any case, the dismantling has stopped,” Faeser said. The government is working on new concepts to reinforce underground parking lots, subway stations and basements to become possible shelters, she said, adding that it has given federal states 88 million euros to install new sirens.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,
‘MASSIVE CALAMITY’: No casualties where reported at the market, which one trade official said accounts for up to 50 percent of the economy of the Somaliland capital A massive blaze destroyed the central market in the capital of Somaliland, wiping out hundreds of small businesses, officials said on Saturday. Fierce flames tore through Hargeisa’s Waheen open market late on Friday, sending huge clouds of smoke billowing into the night sky. The cause of the inferno that engulfed the sprawling market — the economic heart of the city, and home to an estimated 2,000 shops and stalls — is not yet known. Officials issued urgent appeals for help to recover from the disaster that injured more than two dozen people and is certain to inflict further hardship on thousands more. “The town