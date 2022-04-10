Macron confident as Le Pen closes in ahead of vote

‘SPIRIT OF CONQUEST’: Marine Le Pen has made purchasing power the centerpiece of her election campaign, but the French president dismissed this as ‘demagogic’

AP, PARIS





French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that he has no fear of losing France’s presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote.

Still, suspense is the watchword in today’s voting to choose the top two among a dozen contenders, with a predicted low turnout that could help decide the race.

“I have the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat,” Macron, a centrist, said in an interview with RTL radio on the final day of campaigning.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is silhouetted at a campaign rally in Perpignan, France, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

However, he cautiously added: “Nothing is ever a given.”

National Rally leader Le Pen, running in her third presidential race, has consistently placed second behind Macron in polls. She appeared to close the gap even further according to latest polls, which have given a difference of 1 to 6 points between the two.

If the polls mirror election results, Macron and Le Pen would repeat the 2017 scenario, squaring off in a second round on April 24. Macron won by a landslide five years ago, taking 66 percent of the vote to Le Pen’s 34 percent.

This time, polls forecast the score to be much closer.

Le Pen has expended much energy to take the edge off her National Rally party to make it more appealing to voters. She has softened her image even more and made purchasing power the centerpiece of her campaign, but has not given up on her key themes: stopping the “migratory submersion” and “eradicating” political Islam.

“If Emmanuel Macron had enriched the country, excuse me but we wouldn’t be talking about purchasing power,” Le Pen said at her final rally on Thursday evening in the southwest town of Perpignan, whose far-right mayor, Louis Aliot, is her former companion.

Macron denounced the far-right as “playing with the fears” of people, in an interview with French online media Brut on Friday evening. “When I look at far-right views, whoever the candidate is ... there are lots of links to conspiracy theories, and for two years of [the COVID-19] pandemic, everything and its opposite was said, quite worryingly,” he said.

“And then, there are short-term proposals, sometimes not making financial sense at all or demagogic, like on purchasing power,” he added.

Macron said the unemployment rate decreased from about 10 percent to 7.4 percent during his term and vowed, if re-elected, to reach “full employment.”

Macron chose the online media to do his last interview before today’s vote in efforts to reach out to young voters, who tend to be less likely to go to the polls than the rest of the population.

Turnout could be the deciding factor in the election and could harm Le Pen’s chances most, because her working-class support base is composed of voters who tend to stay at home on election day.

Pollsters say measuring the proportion of people who might not vote is a delicate task.

The Odoxa polling firm suggested on Friday that abstention could be near a historic low level, with 27.4 percent of eligible voters staying home.