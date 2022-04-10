Palestinian fertility clinics in the West Bank are a magnet for would-be Arab Israeli parents seeking boys — even when risky procedures can endanger the lives of mother and child.
Yasmine and Jacki, a couple from Israel, have dreamed of having a boy.
Israeli laws strictly regulate selecting a child’s sex. The couple drove three hours from their home in the suburbs of Jerusalem to a clinic in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Photo: AFP
In the waiting room of the Dima Center, Yasmine, 27, glanced nervously at baby portraits on the wall, mementoes from grateful families who successfully conceived through the clinic’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) program.
British-trained clinic director Amani Marmash, said she holds about 20 consultations per day, half with Palestinians from the West Bank. The other half are, like Yasmine, Palestinian citizens of Israel, whose forebears remained in what became Israel after 1948, while others fled or were driven from their homes.
Doctors said that most of their patients sought boys to carry on the family name and provide financial support.
“We are looking for a brother for our two daughters,” Jacki, 34, said.
He and his wife provided pseudonyms because the subject of IVF remains taboo. Israel has the highest rate of IVF per capita in the world and offers the treatment free of charge to female citizens up to the age of 45.
Women undergoing IVF take hormones before having eggs surgically removed and fertilized outside the womb. The resulting embryos are then implanted in the uterus.
In Israel, as in many other countries, the process is strictly regulated. Israeli women must have had four daughters to be eligible to implant only male embryos.
In the occupied West Bank, “we are barely asked anything,” Yasmine said.
On Facebook, the Dima Center highlights a 99.9 percent chance of success in gender selection, without saying that the overall success rate of conception by IVF is much lower.
“Select your baby’s gender with the Dima Center and, God willing, your family will be completed with a boy and a girl,” reads one post.
IVF has a 60 to 65 percent success rate, in the best cases, Marmash said.
To make up for this, two to three “embryos are transferred into the uterus,” said doctor Salam Atabeh, who also works at the clinic.
This practice contradicts international recommendations for just one or two embryos to be implanted, with the exception of three in women aged 40 and older.
A 2019 report on private clinics in the West Bank by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) found doctors implant three to five embryos in 70 percent of cases, a practice that presents health risks for both mother and child.
Yasmine chose to implant three embryos to lift her chances after a first round failed. Should the second attempt fail too, Yasmine said she would not hesitate to try a third time.
The operation can cost between 10,000 and 15,000 shekels (US$3,103 and US$4,655), a fortune for many Palestinians. The high cost encourages them to maximize the chances of pregnancy with each attempt.
Atabeh said he takes care to inform his patients of the risks: ovarian hyperstimulation, premature labor and multiple births, as well as potential dangers for the child.
One gynecologist said she sees a dozen patients per month in an Israeli hospital for complications related to IVF procedures performed in the West Bank.
Although rare, ovarian hyperstimulation can lead to hospitalization for breathing difficulties, nausea or kidney failure, the doctor said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
After a multiple birth pregnancy, common when more than two embryos are transferred, newborns can spend weeks in intensive care.
“Some babies are handicapped for their whole lives,” she said, citing blindness, deafness and flaws in brain development.
“When women come back with triplets and complications, Israel pays for it, not the clinics in the West Bank,” she added.
In Ramallah, Hadeel Masri, who heads the women’s health and gynecology unit at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, said the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority’s inability to fund a public IVF option had left the sector entirely in private hands.
“We’re just exposing women to these risks,” she said.
Bassem Abu Hamad, professor of public health at Al-Quds University and coauthor of the UNFPA report said the clinics implant up to five embryos because they “need better results to make more money.”
“It’s business,” he said.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,
‘MASSIVE CALAMITY’: No casualties where reported at the market, which one trade official said accounts for up to 50 percent of the economy of the Somaliland capital A massive blaze destroyed the central market in the capital of Somaliland, wiping out hundreds of small businesses, officials said on Saturday. Fierce flames tore through Hargeisa’s Waheen open market late on Friday, sending huge clouds of smoke billowing into the night sky. The cause of the inferno that engulfed the sprawling market — the economic heart of the city, and home to an estimated 2,000 shops and stalls — is not yet known. Officials issued urgent appeals for help to recover from the disaster that injured more than two dozen people and is certain to inflict further hardship on thousands more. “The town