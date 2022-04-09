Global levels of the potent greenhouse gas methane rose to a record high for a second consecutive year last year, data released on Thursday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed, hitting the highest levels since scientists began measuring the emissions nearly four decades ago.
NOAA scientists observed a record annual increase in atmospheric levels of methane, the second most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, of 17 parts per billion.
Fossil fuel production and use contributes nearly one-third of total methane emissions.
Photo: Reuters
The preliminary data underscores how significantly methane has been underestimated by governments and came after more than 100 countries agreed to collectively slash emissions of the gas by 30 percent by the end of the decade.
“Reducing methane emissions is an important tool we can use right now to lessen the impacts of climate change in the near term, and reduce the rate of warming,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.
The report showed that levels of carbon dioxide also continued to increase rapidly, with the global surface average for carbon dioxide during last year at 414.7 parts per million (ppm), an increase of 2.66ppm over the 2020 average.
While methane and carbon warm the atmosphere, they are not equal. A single carbon dioxide molecule causes less warming than a methane molecule — but lingers for hundreds of years in the atmosphere, whereas methane disappears within two decades.
“The latest increases in methane concentrations reinforce the critical importance of reducing human-caused methane emissions if we are going to slow the rate of increase in warming,” said Steven Hamburg, chief scientist at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,