Global methane soars to record levels, NOAA says

Reuters, WASHINGTON





Global levels of the potent greenhouse gas methane rose to a record high for a second consecutive year last year, data released on Thursday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed, hitting the highest levels since scientists began measuring the emissions nearly four decades ago.

NOAA scientists observed a record annual increase in atmospheric levels of methane, the second most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, of 17 parts per billion.

Fossil fuel production and use contributes nearly one-third of total methane emissions.

A pipeline that moves methane gas from the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill to a power plant in Irvine, California, is picture on June 15 last year. Photo: Reuters

The preliminary data underscores how significantly methane has been underestimated by governments and came after more than 100 countries agreed to collectively slash emissions of the gas by 30 percent by the end of the decade.

“Reducing methane emissions is an important tool we can use right now to lessen the impacts of climate change in the near term, and reduce the rate of warming,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

The report showed that levels of carbon dioxide also continued to increase rapidly, with the global surface average for carbon dioxide during last year at 414.7 parts per million (ppm), an increase of 2.66ppm over the 2020 average.

While methane and carbon warm the atmosphere, they are not equal. A single carbon dioxide molecule causes less warming than a methane molecule — but lingers for hundreds of years in the atmosphere, whereas methane disappears within two decades.

“The latest increases in methane concentrations reinforce the critical importance of reducing human-caused methane emissions if we are going to slow the rate of increase in warming,” said Steven Hamburg, chief scientist at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund.