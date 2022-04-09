The first fully private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was yesterday to blast off with a four-member crew from start-up company Axiom Space.
The partnership has been hailed by NASA, which sees it as a key step in its goal to commercialize the region of space known as “low-Earth orbit,” leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious endeavors deeper into the cosmos.
Takeoff was set for 11:17am from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX rocket.
Photo: AFP
Commanding the Axiom-1 mission would be former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a dual citizen of the US and Spain.
He is joined by three paying crewmates: American real-estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian businessman Mark Pathy and Israeli former fighter pilot and entrepreneur Eytan Stibbe.
The widely reported price for tickets — which includes eight days on the outpost — was US$55 million.
Unlike the attention-grabbing suborbital flights carried out by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, Axiom said its mission should not be considered tourism.
On board the ISS, which orbits 400km above sea level, the quartet are to carry out scientific research projects, including on aging in space, experiments with stem cells and a technology demonstration of a self-assembling spacecraft.
“The distinction is that our guys aren’t going up there and floating around for eight days taking pictures and looking out of the cupola,” Derek Hassmann, operations director of Axiom Space, told reporters at a pre-launch briefing. “I mean we have a very intensive and research-oriented timeline plan for them.”
In addition, Stibbe plans to carry out a tribute to his friend Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut, who died in the 2003 Columbia disaster when the space shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry.
Surviving pages from Ramon’s space diary, as well as mementos from his children, would be brought to the station by Stibbe.
The Axiom crew are to live and work alongside the station’s regular crew: three Americans and a German on the US side, and three Russians on the Russian side.
Axiom sees the voyage as the first step of a grander goal: to build its own private space station.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,