The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first black female justice and giving US President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.
Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson, a 51 year-old appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes. Presiding over the vote was Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first black woman and first person of South Asian descent to reach her high office.
“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” Biden wrote on Twitter.
Photo: Reuters
As she left the Capitol, Harris said that she was “overjoyed, deeply moved.”
Jackson is to take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, solidifying the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court.
She joined Biden at the White House to watch the vote, embracing as it came in.The two were yesterday expected to speak, along with Harris, at the White House.
Jackson would be just the third black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett — meaning that four of the nine justices would be women for the first time.
At Howard University School of Law, students watching the vote live on television listened raptly from a conference room of Houston Hall, the main academic building.
The students at the historically black school broke into applause when the vote was announced by Harris, who attended Howard as an undergraduate.
“We have a dark-skinned, black woman on the Supreme Court with locks and she’s going to be looking for clerks,” said first-year student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens, 27, referring to the young lawyers who spend a year helping Supreme Court justices with their work.
Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were among those celebrating.
“Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride — a sense of joy — to know that this deserving, accomplished black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land,” the former first lady wrote on Twitter.
“This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history,” her husband wrote.
Judith Browne Dianis, executive director the Advancement Project, a civil rights organization, said Jackson would make the court more reflective of communities that are most affected by the judiciary.
“The highest court in the land now will have a firsthand perspective of how the law impacts communities of color — via voting rights, police misconduct, abortion access, housing discrimination or the criminal legal system, among other issues,” she said. “This will ultimately benefit all Americans.”
