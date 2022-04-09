Shooter killed in Tel Aviv attack

‘LIKE A NIGHTMARE’: Bar patrons fled for shelter after hearing gunfire, with a crowd of 50 cowering for two hours until police said they could leave, a bar worker said

AFP, TEL AVIV





Israeli police yesterday said they shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had killed two people and wounded several others in Tel Aviv sparking an overnight manhunt, the latest in a surge of violence.

“We succeeded this morning ... in eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire,” Israeli Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai said in a statement.

The attacker had shot at revelers at a bar on the busy Dizengoff Street in the coastal city of Tel Aviv just after 9pm on Thursday, triggering chaos as people fled in panic.

A police officer takes aim at the scene of a shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Jihad, praised the attack.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency named the assailant as Raad Hazem, 28, from Jenin in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Special forces found the attacker “hiding near a mosque in Jaffa,” referring to the historically Arab quarter of Tel Aviv, Shin Bet said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the security forces for their response.

“We maintain maximum alertness, within Tel Aviv and throughout the country, for fear of further incidents or imitation attacks,” Bennett said. “Our war on murderous terrorism is long and hard. We will win.”

The Magen David Adom medical emergency service said that 16 people had been taken to hospitals, including “two dead, four seriously wounded,” adding that it remained “on high alert.”

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, which was treating eight people injured in the shooting, said yesterday morning that one of the victims was “in critical condition with an immediate risk to his life.”

Immediately after the attack, police had closed roads and ordered public transport shut down as they hunted for the suspect, with more than 1,000 officers and Israeli soldiers deployed.

Heavily armed forces roamed the streets lined with cocktail bars and fashion boutiques, as the city’s normally bustling roads were emptied.

Noa Roberts, 21, who works at a bar across the street from the attack, said she heard dozens of bullets as terrified customers and staff scurried to shelter.

“We all ran in the back, it was so scary,” Roberts said. “You hear real shooting, it was like a nightmare.”

She said 50 people cowered for two hours until police told them they could leave.

“My boss has a gun and he joined the police to help them,” she added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the “terrorist attack,” and said that Washington stood with Israel “in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.”

On Thursday night, Islamic Jihad “welcomed” the attack as a “natural response” to Israel’s “crimes,” including a recent raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, where the alleged attacker was from.

This was the fourth fatal attack in Israeli cities in two weeks, with 13 victims killed in the violence.