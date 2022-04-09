The mother of a French diver missing off the coast of Malaysia yesterday said that she is “hoping for the best” as the search for the teenager and two other Europeans entered a third day.
The trio disappeared along with their instructor on Wednesday after going diving off a southern island.
The Norwegian instructor, 35-year-old Kristine Grodem, was rescued alive on Thursday, and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.
Officials have expressed hope the others will be found alive, as they had surfaced from a dive before going missing and are experienced divers.
Esther Molina, the mother of French 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, also struck an optimistic note.
“We hear from experienced divers that the situation is positive, they’re above water, hopefully they’re together still,” she told reporters from the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.
“We are hoping for the best. She’s a strong girl, she’ll kick ass,” Esther Molina said.
Authorities had been “efficient, we’ve been kept updated about the status of the search,” she said.
The other two missing divers are British man Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and his 14-year-old son Nathan Renze Chesters, who is a Dutch citizen.
The search, which includes 10 boats, three helicopters and dozens of officials, resumed in the early hours, senior police official Cyril Edward Nuing said.
“Until now we have not received new sightings pertaining to the three missing divers,” he told a news conference, but added he had a “strong hope” that they would be found.
Grodem had been instructing the divers close to a small island, Tokong Sanggol, about 15km off Malaysia’s southeast coast when the incident happened.
After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced, but could not find their boat.
They drifted together in strong currents, but became separated.
The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.
The area where they disappeared is popular with foreign and domestic visitors — there are resorts dotted along the coast and on nearby islands.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,