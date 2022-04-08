A major power outage late on Wednesday hit Puerto Rico, plunging nearly 350,000 customers into darkness after a fire erupted at one of the largest power plants in the US territory.
The outage was one of the biggest in the past few months for the island’s crumbling electrical grid, with periodic blackouts growing worse over the past few years.
The outage elicited a collective groan from people across Puerto Rico, as many who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies once again worried about how long it would last.
Photo: AFP
“Apagon,” wrote many frustrated customers on social media, using the Spanish word for outage.
LUMA, a private company that took over transmission and distribution of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority last year, said in a statement that power might not be restored until yesterday, “given the size and scope” of the outage.
“The power grid has suffered a massive island-wide blackout, potentially caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant. We are not clear on the exact cause at this time,” the company said.
Costa Sur is one of the island’s four main power plants.
Puerto Rico’s fire department worked late into the night to put out the blaze as frustration and anger over yet another blackout continued to grow.
Carian Montull, 36, said she was at a clothing store in southern Puerto Rico when the lights went out.
The store’s generators failed to turn on, so she and about a dozen other customers were forced to leave their purchases behind and go home, she said.
Someone nearby cried out: “The lights seriously went out. It can’t be,” she said.
Montull does not have a generator at home and hoped the power would come back soon so the food in her refrigerator would not spoil, she said.
LUMA said it would release additional information once it had more details.
When it took over transmission and distribution in June last year, the governor at the time said the company had pledged to reduce power interruptions by 30 percent and the length of outages by 40 percent.
That same month, a large fire at a substation in the capital, San Juan, left hundreds of thousands without power.
Another fire at a power plant in September 2016 sparked an island-wide blackout. A year later, Hurricane Maria razed the territory’s frail electrical grid, leaving some customers without power for nearly a year. Emergency repairs have since been made, but reconstruction efforts have yet to start.
