Meta Platforms Inc said it removed a network of 400 Facebook accounts and pages in the Philippines as it guards against misinformation ahead of the elections on May 9.
The people behind this activity claimed to be hacktivists who used duplicate accounts to deface news Web sites in the Philippines, Facebook’s parent company said in an statement on Wednesday.
A separate network of Facebook pages maintained by communist armed group New People’s Army was also removed for breaching policies against violence, it said.
“As with any major civic event, we’ve also seen inauthentic behavior operators from various countries become active on the margins of the upcoming Philippines elections,” Meta said.
Also removed were pages and groups that switched their focus to elections to increase their following. It cited as an example a page that previously shared dance videos which was renamed to “Bongbong Marcos news.” Former Philippine senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son of the late dictator, is running for the presidency.
In January, Twitter Inc said it suspended more than 300 accounts reportedly promoting Marcos Jr for breaching its policies against spam. The presidential candidate has denied employing online trolls to boost his social media pages.
Meta also said it took down a dozen clusters of Facebook activity focused on fake engagement.
It said it identified efforts to push out content at spam-like rates to drive people to particular pages or Web sites, including by an unnamed social media management agency that used hundreds of accounts for political and entertainment posts.
Activity clusters from Vietnam, Thailand and the US were also removed for posing to be members of communities in the Philippines “to monetize people’s attention on the election,” Meta said.
These include pages, operated by spammers in Vietnam, posing as supporters of Philippine politicians to attract clicks to Web sites filled with ads.
Facebook also has third-party fact-checking partners in the Philippines.
“When a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, we reduce its distribution, notify people who share the content — or who have previously shared it — that the information is false or misleading, and we add a warning label that links to the fact-checker’s article disproving the claim,” Meta said.
