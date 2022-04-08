People who listen to podcasts are more likely to be curious, more open to experience and less neurotic on average than non-listeners, a new study said.
Researchers surveyed 306 people from more than 10 countries on their podcast listening habits, comparing their listening habits with measures of personality.
Researchers found headphones are a superconductor for emotional connection due to the phenomenon of “in-head localization.”
They found that people who reported ever having listened to a podcast scored more highly for openness to experience, interest-based curiosity and need for cognition — a measure reflecting an individual enjoyment of “effortful cognitive endeavors.”
Podcast listeners were also less likely to score highly for neuroticism, the tendency to experience negative emotions.
“That’s quite different from social media use,” said study coauthor Stephanie Tobin, a senior lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology.
“There’s a positive association between neuroticism and using social media,” she said.
Of podcast listeners, those who scored more highly on the trait of agreeableness were more likely to report forming parasocial relationships with their favorite podcast hosts.
“Parasocial relationships were associated with listening for longer and listening to podcasts by known hosts,” the study’s authors found.
“The more you listen, the more you socially engage and feel like the favorite host is a friend,” Tobin said, adding that this association seemed to have positive outcomes.
“Feeling like the podcast host was your friend was related to feeling generally more connected with other people,” she said.
Previous research has shown that the method of podcast listening can affect “perceived intimacy,” finding that people felt more empathic and persuadable when hearing podcasts through headphones compared with through speakers.
The study participants ranged in age from 18 to 64, with average age of 27.9. Of the respondents, 78 percent reported being podcast listeners. The most popular podcast categories were comedy (48 percent), games and hobbies (34 percent), society and culture (23 percent), music (23 percent), and news and politics (23 percent).
Fewer than half of listeners engaged with podcast less than monthly, while 30 percent listened weekly and 12.5 percent were daily listeners.
Podcast listening was negatively correlated with the need to belong, which Tobin said was an unexpected finding.
“In the past, [the need to belong] has been related to some aspects of social media use and parasocial relationships with other kinds of media figures,” Tobin said.
The study was published in the journal Plos One.
