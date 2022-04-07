INDIA
Ex-Amnesty head stopped
Aakar Patel, former head of Amnesty International India, yesterday said he was stopped from flying to the US because of government legal action against the human rights watchdog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been accused of trying to silence critics, and rights campaigners say they have been targeted for harassment since he took office in 2014. Patel said he was stopped from boarding his flight at the airport in Bengaluru because he was on an “exit control list.” He wrote on Twitter that he was then contacted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and told he was prevented from leaving “because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India.” Amnesty has been a vocal critic of the Modi government’s treatment of minorities and alleged abuses by Indian security forces in the disputed territory of Kashmir.
NETHERLANDS
Customs seizes 14 yachts
Customs authorities have impounded 14 yachts in shipyards, including 12 still under construction, as part of Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Given the current measures, these vessels cannot be delivered, transferred or exported for the moment,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to parliament yesterday. The 12 yachts under construction, which include luxury vessels more than 35m long, were being built in five different shipyards for “Russian beneficiaries,” the government said. The other two yachts were undergoing maintenance. “These are not people who figure on the European sanctions lists,” Hoekstra said, adding that the “ownership” of the yachts was being investigated further, including whether one of them was connected to a person on the sanctions list.
GERMANY
No quarantine easing
The nation will not end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch COVID-19, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said yesterday, reversing course after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would drive infections even higher. “Coronavirus is not a cold. That is why there must continue to be isolation after an infection,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter, adding that he had made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine. Under the existing rules, people with COVID-19 must quarantine for at least seven days. Lauterbach last week suggested a shift to a voluntary five days of self-isolation, with the recommendation of a COVID-19 test at the end of that period. Daily infections have fallen in the past week or so, with 214,985 new infections reported yesterday, about 20 percent fewer than a week earlier.
ISRAEL
Fourth dose shields elderly
A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of COVID-19 among the elderly, but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a large study in Israel has found. The second booster’s protection against infection dwindled after four weeks, the study published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine said. Protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the dose, but more follow-up study was needed to evaluate its longer-term protection, the researchers said. The study on 1.3 million people aged 60 and older looked at data from the Israeli Ministry of Health database from Jan. 10 to March 2, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,