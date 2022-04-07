World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Ex-Amnesty head stopped

Aakar Patel, former head of Amnesty International India, yesterday said he was stopped from flying to the US because of government legal action against the human rights watchdog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been accused of trying to silence critics, and rights campaigners say they have been targeted for harassment since he took office in 2014. Patel said he was stopped from boarding his flight at the airport in Bengaluru because he was on an “exit control list.” He wrote on Twitter that he was then contacted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and told he was prevented from leaving “because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India.” Amnesty has been a vocal critic of the Modi government’s treatment of minorities and alleged abuses by Indian security forces in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

NETHERLANDS

Customs seizes 14 yachts

Customs authorities have impounded 14 yachts in shipyards, including 12 still under construction, as part of Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Given the current measures, these vessels cannot be delivered, transferred or exported for the moment,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to parliament yesterday. The 12 yachts under construction, which include luxury vessels more than 35m long, were being built in five different shipyards for “Russian beneficiaries,” the government said. The other two yachts were undergoing maintenance. “These are not people who figure on the European sanctions lists,” Hoekstra said, adding that the “ownership” of the yachts was being investigated further, including whether one of them was connected to a person on the sanctions list.

GERMANY

No quarantine easing

The nation will not end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch COVID-19, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said yesterday, reversing course after concerns were raised that lifting quarantine restrictions would drive infections even higher. “Coronavirus is not a cold. That is why there must continue to be isolation after an infection,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter, adding that he had made a mistake by suggesting an end to mandatory quarantine. Under the existing rules, people with COVID-19 must quarantine for at least seven days. Lauterbach last week suggested a shift to a voluntary five days of self-isolation, with the recommendation of a COVID-19 test at the end of that period. Daily infections have fallen in the past week or so, with 214,985 new infections reported yesterday, about 20 percent fewer than a week earlier.

ISRAEL

Fourth dose shields elderly

A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of COVID-19 among the elderly, but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a large study in Israel has found. The second booster’s protection against infection dwindled after four weeks, the study published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine said. Protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the dose, but more follow-up study was needed to evaluate its longer-term protection, the researchers said. The study on 1.3 million people aged 60 and older looked at data from the Israeli Ministry of Health database from Jan. 10 to March 2, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant.