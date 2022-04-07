In a post-MeToo world, Picasso would be canceled

AFP, PARIS





Pablo Picasso’s track record with women certainly would not make him a feminist pinup today. There were two wives, at least six mistresses and countless lovers — with a tendency to abandon women when they became ill, a voracious appetite for prostitutes and some eye-popping age differences. For example, his second wife was 27 when he married her at 79.

Some of the quotes attributed to him would probably cause Twitter’s servers to combust if he said them now, such as: “For me there are only two kinds of women: goddesses and doormats.”

None of this is new — it has been recycled through books and articles from family members, sometimes traumatized, since soon after his death in 1973.

Spanish painter Pablo Picasso shows a ceramic piece to his partner, Francoise Gilot, at his exhibition at the Maison de la Pensee Francaise in Paris on Nov. 24, 1948. Photo: AFP

However, in a post-MeToo world, it poses a challenge for those who manage his legacy.

“Obviously MeToo tarnished the artist,” said Cecile Debray, director of the Picasso Museum in Paris. “The attacks are undoubtedly all the more violent because Picasso is the most famous and popular figure in modern art — an idol that must be destroyed.”

Not that the issue is being brushed under the carpet.

The museum’s Paris branch has invited women artists to respond to the debate, such as French painter Orlan’s piece titled Weeping Women Are Angry — a reference to Pablo Picasso’s portrait titled The Weeping Woman.

The Barcelona branch is holding workshops and talks next month with art historians and sociologists to unpack the issue.

However, the experts are critical of some hit jobs on their beloved master. An award-winning French podcast on the topic has reignited the debate, leaning heavily on the 2017 book Picasso, the Minotaur by journalist Sophie Chauveau, who found the artist to be “violent ... jealous ... perverse ... destructive.”

Some of their claims are “anachronistic” and given to “conjecture and assertions without historical references,” Debray said.

“The history of art is nourished by the questions of our time and new generations,” Debray said, welcoming the challenge.

Nor is it simple to separate the artist from the art.

Of her grandfather’s women, Marina Picasso once wrote: “He submitted them to his animal sexuality, tamed them, bewitched them, ingested them and crushed them onto his canvas.”