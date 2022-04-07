Violence against journalists spiking in Mexico under Lopez Obrador: report

Reuters, MEXICO CITY





Violence against journalists in Mexico rose to unprecedented levels in the first half of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration, up 85 percent from the first half of his predecessor’s term, a report published on Tuesday said.

Mexico has faced a streak of journalist killings that has drawn criticism from local media, as well as US and EU lawmakers, while Lopez Obrador regularly uses his news conferences to single out reporters.

Lopez Obrador last year criticized the media on average six times per month, human rights organization Article 19 said.

Journalist Maria Martinez, center, gets in her car accompanied by two bodyguards in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on Feb. 28. Photo: AFP

Lopez Obrador last month lashed out at EU lawmakers after they passed a resolution urging him to tone down the rhetoric against journalists, calling the group “sheep.”

Last year, a case of violence against the media was reported on average every 14 hours.

Of those, two out of every five were linked to government officials, Article 19 found.

“The continuing violence against the press is the result of absentee governments, both current and past, that have been unable to ... investigate crimes against freedom of expression,” it said.

“On the contrary, they directly attack the media through stigma, physical violence and harassment, among other affronts,” it added.

In the first three years and one month of Lopez Obrador’s six-year term, there were 1,945 such attacks on the press, including 25 killings, up from 1,053 attacks, including 15 killings, at the same point in predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto’s term.

Since Article 19 began keeping records in 2000, the first three months of this year were the deadliest for journalists, with eight deaths.

Lopez Obrador’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One journalist killed in January, Lourdes Maldonado, had pleaded with Lopez Obrador for help at a news conference, saying that she feared for her life, despite reportedly being enrolled in the state’s journalist protection program.

The protection program, which operates on the state and federal level in Mexico, is “politically weakened,” Article 19 said, urging Lopez Obrador to “strengthen policies of prevention, protection and access to justice” for journalists.