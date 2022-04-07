Violence against journalists in Mexico rose to unprecedented levels in the first half of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration, up 85 percent from the first half of his predecessor’s term, a report published on Tuesday said.
Mexico has faced a streak of journalist killings that has drawn criticism from local media, as well as US and EU lawmakers, while Lopez Obrador regularly uses his news conferences to single out reporters.
Lopez Obrador last year criticized the media on average six times per month, human rights organization Article 19 said.
Photo: AFP
Lopez Obrador last month lashed out at EU lawmakers after they passed a resolution urging him to tone down the rhetoric against journalists, calling the group “sheep.”
Last year, a case of violence against the media was reported on average every 14 hours.
Of those, two out of every five were linked to government officials, Article 19 found.
“The continuing violence against the press is the result of absentee governments, both current and past, that have been unable to ... investigate crimes against freedom of expression,” it said.
“On the contrary, they directly attack the media through stigma, physical violence and harassment, among other affronts,” it added.
In the first three years and one month of Lopez Obrador’s six-year term, there were 1,945 such attacks on the press, including 25 killings, up from 1,053 attacks, including 15 killings, at the same point in predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto’s term.
Since Article 19 began keeping records in 2000, the first three months of this year were the deadliest for journalists, with eight deaths.
Lopez Obrador’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
One journalist killed in January, Lourdes Maldonado, had pleaded with Lopez Obrador for help at a news conference, saying that she feared for her life, despite reportedly being enrolled in the state’s journalist protection program.
The protection program, which operates on the state and federal level in Mexico, is “politically weakened,” Article 19 said, urging Lopez Obrador to “strengthen policies of prevention, protection and access to justice” for journalists.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,