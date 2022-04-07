Waging a campaign against gangs responsible for El Salvador having one of the world’s highest murder rates, the Salvadoran Congress on Tuesday passed a bill criminalizing the publication of gang messages, including by news outlets.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele last month invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion, and increased prison sentences for members of criminal organizations.
“When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they outlawed Nazi symbols... No one said anything,” Bukele wrote on Twitter after the bill was passed. “That’s what we’ll do with the gangs.”
Photo: Reuters
The bill, which becomes law once Bukele signs it, would set prison sentences of up to 15 years for anyone found guilty of relaying gang messages.
The new legislation also targets anyone who leaves gang graffiti “or any form of visual expression” related to Mara Salvatrucha, its rival Barrio 18 or other smaller gangs.
The bill did not detail the type of messages that would be covered, but journalists in El Salvador often source their stories to photographs and videos that show graphic violence, including messages left by alleged gang members, or even interviews, graffiti and audios shared via social media platforms.
El Salvador last month recorded 87 murders in three days allegedly committed by gang members.
One Saturday alone, the country recorded 62 murders, the highest number in a century, security and human rights experts said.
In 2017, the last year covered by a UN Office on Drugs and Crime report on homicides, showed that El Salvador had the highest murder rate in the world, with nearly 62 murders per 100,000 people.
Salvadoran authorities have arrested 6,312 alleged gang members in the past 10 days, but human rights organizations have warned of police abuse and arbitrary detention of suspects without access to legal counsel.
Opposition parties and crime reporters in the nation spoke out against the move.
“There’s a clear violation of the freedom of the press and liberty of information. This isn’t about the outlets, it’s about a constitutional right and international laws that our country follows,” opposition lawmaker Rene Portillo said.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,