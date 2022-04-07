Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday lost his razor-thin legislative majority after a lawmaker from his nationalist party quit, leaving his government with a more precarious grip on power, but in no immediate danger of collapse.
The walkout by Idit Silman, a step she said she took on ideological grounds, left Bennett in control of 60 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.
As the assembly is in spring recess, the prime minister was spared an imminent no-confidence vote.
To succeed, such a vote would need the backing of at least 61 lawmakers, including Arab legislators who are outside the ruling coalition, but also long-time political enemies of the current opposition leader, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By abandoning her post as Knesset coalition chairwoman in the name of preserving “the Jewish identity of the state of Israel,” Silman dealt a blow to Bennett’s efforts to keep together a rare alliance of liberal and Arab deputies who opted to join his government in June last year.
Assembling that coalition empowered Bennett to end Netanyahu’s record 12 years in power.
Netanyahu welcomed Silman “back home to the nationalist camp” and urged similarly minded coalition members to follow suit.
Bennett had no immediate response to a request for comment.
Israeli Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahane of Bennett’s now shrunken Yamina (“Rightward”) party said that Silman’s announcement came as a surprise.
“I hope it’s reversible,” Kahane told Army Radio. “This government is doing good things for the nation.”
Silman, an Orthodox Jew, has also clashed with Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz over whether the nation’s hospitals should enforce strict kosher regulations during the upcoming Passover holiday. Secular Jews and Arab Israelis would likely chafe against such curbs.
In her statement, Silman expressed the hope for the creation of a right-wing government “even during this current Knesset.”
This would mean the taking down of Bennett’s coalition before the next election, which is to take place in 2025.
