The EU’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday described a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) as a “deaf dialogue,” casting doubt on how much cooperation the Asian nation would offer to end the war in Ukraine.
“China wanted to set aside our difference on Ukraine,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who accompanied European leaders in talks with Xi last week. “They didn’t want to talk about Ukraine. They didn’t want to talk about human rights and other issues, and instead focused on the positive things.”
Borrell told the European Parliament that “the European side made clear that this compartmentalization is not feasible, not acceptable,” adding: “For us the war in Ukraine is a defining moment for whether we live in a world governed by rules or by force.”
The comments stand in contrast to China’s take on the video summit on Friday last week between Xi, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.
A Chinese summary said the EU “expressed its desire for candid exchanges with China to sustain the good momentum of EU-China relations.”
Von der Leyen said in the talks that Brussels expected Beijing to “at least to do everything not to interfere in any kind” with sanctions it has leveled against Moscow for the attack on Ukraine.
Michel told a news conference that “we called on China to help end the war in Ukraine.”
China has come under pressure from the US and others to take a clear line against the invasion, as its diplomats and state media play down civilian casualties and cast Russian President Vladimir Putin as a victim of NATO expansion.
While Xi has spoken to key players in the dispute, including Putin and US President Joe Biden, he has yet to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In the summit with EU leaders, Xi said the current situation risks erasing the benefits of global economic cooperation, and that Beijing and Brussels should commit to preventing spillover from the crisis, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Borrell said the EU urged China to “use its influence with Russia to reach an immediate ceasefire and to support humanitarian corridors,” adding that any attempt to help Moscow evade sanctions would have “serious consequences.”
“The China side stuck to the general statements of wishing to see peace: ‘We are peaceful people, we don’t invade the others,’ while avoiding specific commitments or avoiding also any kind of blame on Russia,” Borrell said.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,