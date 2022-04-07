Hong Kong arrests six advocates

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong police yesterday arrested six advocates for suspected sedition and contravention of a National Security Law in connection with what the police called “causing nuisance” at court hearings in December last year and January.

Police, who typically do not identify arrested people, said the six aged 32 to 67, had been arrested for “having purposely caused nuisance” during various court hearings they attended.

They had been detained for further investigation, police said.

Former Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairman Joe Wong, left, and vice chairman Leo Tang are pictured at an event in Hong Kong on Sept. 25 last year. Photo: AP

Media said those arrested included Leo Tang (鄧建華), a former vice chairman of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) and citizen journalist Siew Yun-long (蕭雲龍).

The six were accused of “affecting jurisdictional dignity and court operations” at the High Court, the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts and the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts, between December last year and January.

Police raided their homes and seized “records of conspiracy to cause nuisance in the courts” as evidence.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Tang or Siew for comment.

The HKCTU was once the largest independent trade union in the former British colony, but was among dozens of groups forced to disband after Beijing imposed a sweeping National Security Law in 2020.

The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, and has been criticized by Western governments as a tool to suppress dissent and curb freedoms.

Chinese authorities reject those assertions, saying the law has brought stability to the territory after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula, intended to guarantee its freedoms, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.