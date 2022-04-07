China yesterday reported 20,472 new daily COVID-19 cases, driven by surging infections in Shanghai, where local officials are building the world’s largest makeshift isolation facility to help contain the outbreak there.
The National Exhibition and Convention Center, a 1.2 million square meter space known for hosting international auto shows and other massive events, is to be converted to house more than 40,000 people, local media reported.
The effort shows how far the financial hub will go to fight the virus, on top of the lockdown that has kept its 25 million residents confined to their homes.
Photo: AFP
The latest outbreak in China has surpassed the number of infections found in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, before testing was easily available, and encompasses a much broader swath of the nation.
While Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is committed to bringing the conflagration under control, his request to limit economic consequences is becoming more difficult to achieve as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread, despite intense efforts to stop it.
The number of cases continues to rise in Shanghai and Jilin Province, which has been locked down since the middle of last month.
There were 311 local infections and 16,766 asymptomatic cases reported in Shanghai, and another 973 infections and 1,798 asymptomatic cases in Jilin, the Chinese National Health Commission said.
Both areas are struggling with the economic and humanitarian ramifications of the lockdowns, with food shortages, a lack of medical care and shuttered manufacturing plants bringing misery to residents.
Case counts are rising even faster on the outskirts of Shanghai, although the numbers remain low. The seven-day average increased to 63 from 19 in Anhui Province, while climbing to 59 from 21 a week earlier in Jiangsu Province.
Shanghai remains the hot spot for the latest flare-up, despite indefinitely extending its lockdown. Originally intended to be carried out in two parts, the rising number of infections led to a continuation of the restrictions in the eastern portion of the city that were initially expected to be lifted last week and the western region that was supposed to exit the restrictions yesterday.
The lockdown’s duration would depend on the success of the prevention and control strategy, and the extent to which the measures are implemented, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou (吳尊友) said.
Shanghai would conduct another round of mandatory city-wide testing starting today, a city official said.
People living in housing compounds where infections have been reported since Friday last week are to undergo laboratory testing, while those living in complexes without any cases are to take at-home antigen tests.
Delivery people must get both types of tests daily, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce said.
Converting one of the world’s largest convention compounds into an isolation facility is a sign that China is not shifting away from its “zero COVID-19” target.
