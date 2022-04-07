Rajapaksa not to resign ‘under any circumstance’

SRI LANKA CRISIS: The opposition has no democratic right to ask the president to resign, even after the ruling coalition lost its majority, the parliament speaker said

Bloomberg





Supporters of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would not resign under any circumstance after his administration was left with a minority in parliament, making it tougher to resolve an economic crisis that has led to widespread street protests.

Rajapaksa is struggling to assemble a team to seek a bailout from the IMF after a newly appointed Sri Lankan minister of finance resigned within 24 hours of being sworn in.

Rajapaksa, a former military officer, repealed a five-day-old emergency order late on Tuesday, as crowds of protesters defied the proclamation that had given him sweeping powers to detain people and seize property.

Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The protesters’ calls for Rajapaksa to resign were reflected in parliament with 42 lawmakers from the ruling coalition saying that they would vote as independents, leaving the administration with less than the 113 needed to maintain a simple majority.

However, the remaining legislators supporting Rajapaksa said that the president would not step down.

“I would like to remind that 6.9 million voted for the president,” Johnston Fernando, a Sri Lankan lawmaker allied with Rajapaksa, told parliament yesterday. “We are saying as government, that under no circumstance, will the president resign. We will face this.”

With a minority in parliament, the president can replace his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as Sri Lankan prime minister or call snap elections.

The Sri Lankan parliament speaker, an ally of the president, earlier rejected the opposition’s proposal for parliament to ask Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, saying it had no democratic right to do so, the Daily Mirror reported.

He reiterated the president’s offer for the opposition to take part in an interim government to resolve the crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to the fastest pace in Asia.

Opposition groups have repeatedly refused to join a caretaker government after the entire Cabinet resigned following street protests.

They first want to see a change to the country’s constitution that would limit Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s wide-ranging executive powers, which include calling for elections midway through a five-year parliament term, and appointing and firing government officials and judges.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who usually issues late-night gazettes, has yet to address parliament and the country over the political situation.

In a blow to the administration, Sri Lankan Minister of Finance Ali Sabry resigned less than 24 hours after he was appointed.

Sabry would have been a key member of the team negotiating with the IMF, and local media reported that negotiations were ongoing for his replacement.

The rupee plunged 4.5 percent yesterday, a record low.

The protests, which started last month, were initially against shortages of food, surging living costs and power cuts, but have now become calls for Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members in Cabinet positions to step down.

Last week, a crowd gathered at the president’s private home and clashed with police, which initially prompted the emergency declaration.

Sri Lankans have defied the curfews and continued to gather across the country to protest. Dozens of them gathered near the homes of the prime minister and former Cabinet members, as well as the heavily guarded parliament house on Tuesday.