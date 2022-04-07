Supporters of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would not resign under any circumstance after his administration was left with a minority in parliament, making it tougher to resolve an economic crisis that has led to widespread street protests.
Rajapaksa is struggling to assemble a team to seek a bailout from the IMF after a newly appointed Sri Lankan minister of finance resigned within 24 hours of being sworn in.
Rajapaksa, a former military officer, repealed a five-day-old emergency order late on Tuesday, as crowds of protesters defied the proclamation that had given him sweeping powers to detain people and seize property.
Photo: Reuters
The protesters’ calls for Rajapaksa to resign were reflected in parliament with 42 lawmakers from the ruling coalition saying that they would vote as independents, leaving the administration with less than the 113 needed to maintain a simple majority.
However, the remaining legislators supporting Rajapaksa said that the president would not step down.
“I would like to remind that 6.9 million voted for the president,” Johnston Fernando, a Sri Lankan lawmaker allied with Rajapaksa, told parliament yesterday. “We are saying as government, that under no circumstance, will the president resign. We will face this.”
With a minority in parliament, the president can replace his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as Sri Lankan prime minister or call snap elections.
The Sri Lankan parliament speaker, an ally of the president, earlier rejected the opposition’s proposal for parliament to ask Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, saying it had no democratic right to do so, the Daily Mirror reported.
He reiterated the president’s offer for the opposition to take part in an interim government to resolve the crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to the fastest pace in Asia.
Opposition groups have repeatedly refused to join a caretaker government after the entire Cabinet resigned following street protests.
They first want to see a change to the country’s constitution that would limit Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s wide-ranging executive powers, which include calling for elections midway through a five-year parliament term, and appointing and firing government officials and judges.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who usually issues late-night gazettes, has yet to address parliament and the country over the political situation.
In a blow to the administration, Sri Lankan Minister of Finance Ali Sabry resigned less than 24 hours after he was appointed.
Sabry would have been a key member of the team negotiating with the IMF, and local media reported that negotiations were ongoing for his replacement.
The rupee plunged 4.5 percent yesterday, a record low.
The protests, which started last month, were initially against shortages of food, surging living costs and power cuts, but have now become calls for Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members in Cabinet positions to step down.
Last week, a crowd gathered at the president’s private home and clashed with police, which initially prompted the emergency declaration.
Sri Lankans have defied the curfews and continued to gather across the country to protest. Dozens of them gathered near the homes of the prime minister and former Cabinet members, as well as the heavily guarded parliament house on Tuesday.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,