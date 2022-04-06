AUSTRALIA
Landslide kills two tourists
A landslide struck a British family on holiday in Sydney, killing the father and his nine-year-old son while critically injuring the mother and another son, police said yesterday. The family of five was caught by the landslide on Monday as they hiked along a popular trail in the Blue Mountains. Teams were still trying to recover the bodies of the father and son from the scene yesterday, police said. Rescuers rushed the mother and her 14-year-old son to a hospital in Sydney on Monday evening, they said. They both underwent surgery and were in a critical condition yesterday. The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was not injured and was walked out from the trail by emergency services, a police spokesperson said.
SRI LANKA
Opposition nixes unity deal
Opposition parties on Monday dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government as “nonsensical” and instead demanded that he resign over the country’s worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines. “We will not be joining this government,” Legislator Eran Wickramaratne of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party said. “The Rajapaksa family must step down.” “He really must be a lunatic to think that opposition lawmakers will prop up a government that is crumbling,” Legislator Anura Dissanayake of the leftist People’s Liberation Front told reporters in the capital.
FRANCE
Le Pen’s ratings hit a high
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Monday captured 48.5 percent of voter intentions in an opinion poll of a likely runoff against President Emmanuel Macron, the highest score she has ever notched. Harris Interactive in a poll for business weekly Challenges said that a victory by Macron — which pollsters considered almost a foregone conclusion in past months — was now within the margin of error. “This is the first time that the two finalists of [the presidential election in] 2017 have tested so close,” Challenges said on its Web site. However, Monday’s Harris Interactive poll still shows Macron as the likely winner.
GREECE
Mother held as child’s killer
A prosecutor on Monday ruled that a 33-year-old mother accused of intentionally killing her nine-year-old daughter is to remain in custody pending trial, the Athens News agency reported. The mother, who was arrested last week in the city of Patras and transferred to Athens to appear before a magistrate, has denied any wrongdoing. Her daughter Georgina died while hospitalized and posthumous toxicology tests showed that she had received ketamine. The family’s two other young daughters also died in mysterious circumstances over the past three years, prompting the homicides unit to investigate this case.
UNITED STATES
Attacker of Asians charged
A man who violently attacked seven Asian women in New York City over the span of three hours in February has been charged with “hate crimes,” New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Monday. On Feb. 27, between 6pm and 9pm, Steven Zajonc, 28, assaulted and beat the women in Manhattan, Bragg said. Zajonc “selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind — for no other reason than their perceived race,” he said. The victims sustained facial injuries, and one had a concussion. New York police were able to identify Zajonc through security camera footage.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge