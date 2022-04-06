World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Landslide kills two tourists

A landslide struck a British family on holiday in Sydney, killing the father and his nine-year-old son while critically injuring the mother and another son, police said yesterday. The family of five was caught by the landslide on Monday as they hiked along a popular trail in the Blue Mountains. Teams were still trying to recover the bodies of the father and son from the scene yesterday, police said. Rescuers rushed the mother and her 14-year-old son to a hospital in Sydney on Monday evening, they said. They both underwent surgery and were in a critical condition yesterday. The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was not injured and was walked out from the trail by emergency services, a police spokesperson said.

SRI LANKA

Opposition nixes unity deal

Opposition parties on Monday dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government as “nonsensical” and instead demanded that he resign over the country’s worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines. “We will not be joining this government,” Legislator Eran Wickramaratne of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party said. “The Rajapaksa family must step down.” “He really must be a lunatic to think that opposition lawmakers will prop up a government that is crumbling,” Legislator Anura Dissanayake of the leftist People’s Liberation Front told reporters in the capital.

FRANCE

Le Pen’s ratings hit a high

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Monday captured 48.5 percent of voter intentions in an opinion poll of a likely runoff against President Emmanuel Macron, the highest score she has ever notched. Harris Interactive in a poll for business weekly Challenges said that a victory by Macron — which pollsters considered almost a foregone conclusion in past months — was now within the margin of error. “This is the first time that the two finalists of [the presidential election in] 2017 have tested so close,” Challenges said on its Web site. However, Monday’s Harris Interactive poll still shows Macron as the likely winner.

GREECE

Mother held as child’s killer

A prosecutor on Monday ruled that a 33-year-old mother accused of intentionally killing her nine-year-old daughter is to remain in custody pending trial, the Athens News agency reported. The mother, who was arrested last week in the city of Patras and transferred to Athens to appear before a magistrate, has denied any wrongdoing. Her daughter Georgina died while hospitalized and posthumous toxicology tests showed that she had received ketamine. The family’s two other young daughters also died in mysterious circumstances over the past three years, prompting the homicides unit to investigate this case.

UNITED STATES

Attacker of Asians charged

A man who violently attacked seven Asian women in New York City over the span of three hours in February has been charged with “hate crimes,” New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Monday. On Feb. 27, between 6pm and 9pm, Steven Zajonc, 28, assaulted and beat the women in Manhattan, Bragg said. Zajonc “selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind — for no other reason than their perceived race,” he said. The victims sustained facial injuries, and one had a concussion. New York police were able to identify Zajonc through security camera footage.