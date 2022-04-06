A new selfie “museum” in Sweden is flipping the script by making visitors the artist and the exhibit.
The Youseum in Stockholm has no works of art on its walls. Instead its brightly decorated rooms are meant to serve as fun backgrounds for visitors’ selfies.
“You can take cool pictures and create cool content for your Instagram... This is the perfect place to do TikToks,” manager Sofia Makiniemi said, as she showed off the Emoji Room filled with balls with smiley and frowning faces.
Photo: AFP
“You have the lighting. You have the TikTok music. You have snacks. You have all the things that we like,” said 18-year-old Zeneb Elmani, who was visiting with a group of friends.
She loved its “2020s era” vibe.
For Makiniemi, the Youseum, which is in a shopping mall, lets visitors be the artists themselves, even though the typical influencer might not think their images are art.
“It’s an interactive museum where you can create the art you want to see,” she said.
The Youseum concept began in the Netherlands, which has two.
“It is a big part of our society today, so why not try to make it more creative,” Makiniemi said.
A group of young women visiting the Youseum were not concerned about a darker side or rampant narcissism.
“I think this place is cute for people who love to take pictures, like my friends... Oh my god, it’s so cute,” 18-year-old Chaymae Ouahchi said.
