Scientists have observed an enormous planet about nine times the mass of Jupiter at a remarkably early stage of formation — describing it as still “in the womb” — in a discovery that challenges the current understanding of planetary formation.
The researchers used the Subaru Telescope located near the summit of an inactive Hawaiian volcano and the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope to detect and study the planet, a gas giant orbiting unusually far from its young host star.
Gas giants are planet, such as Jupiter and Saturn, that are composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with swirling gases surrounding a smaller solid core.
Photo: Reuters
“We think it is still very early on in its ‘birthing’ process,” said astrophysicist Thayne Currie of the Subaru Telescope and the NASA-Ames Research Center, lead author of the study published on Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy. “Evidence suggests that this is the earliest stage of formation ever observed for a gas giant.”
It is embedded in an expansive disk of gas and dust, bearing the material that forms planets, that surrounds a star called AB Aurigae located 508 light years — the distance light travels in a year, or 9.5 trillion kilometers — from Earth.
This star got a moment of fame when it appeared in a scene in the 2021 film Don’t Look Up.
About 5,000 planets beyond our solar system, or exoplanets, have been identified. This one, called AB Aur b, is among the largest.
Planets in the process of formation — called protoplanets — have been observed around only one other star.
Its birth appears to be following a different process than the standard planetary formation model.
In this scenario, protoplanets embedded in the disk surrounding a young star gradually grow out of dust to boulder-sized solid objects and, if this core reaches several times Earth’s mass, then begin accumulating gas from the disk.
The researchers believe AB Aur b is forming in a scenario in which the disk around the star cools and gravity causes it to fragment into one or more massive clumps that form into planets.
“There’s more than one way to cook an egg,” Currie said. “And apparently there may be more than one way to form a Jupiter-like planet.”
