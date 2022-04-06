Shanghai yesterday extended restrictions on transportation after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new cases of COVID-19 surge to more than 13,000, with no end to a lockdown yet in sight.
After originally taking a more piecemeal approach aimed at minimizing economic disruptions, Shanghai last week imposed a two-stage lockdown as authorities struggled to contain what has become the city’s biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.
The lockdown, which was originally to end yesterday in the city’s western districts, has been extended until further notice.
Photo: AFP
The city government yesterday reported on WeChat that Shanghai had a record 13,086 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 8,581 the previous day, after a city-wide program that swabbed more than 25 million people in 24 hours.
Symptomatic cases on Monday fell to 268, from 425 a day earlier.
The proportion of official symptomatic infections remains far lower than the rest of the world, which experts have attributed to the city’s proactive screening process.
At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions in what the media have described as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of Wuhan in early 2020.
Authorities late on Monday announced that further restrictions would be placed on the city transportation networks from yesterday, with more city railway lines suspended.
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭), who is in charge of the country’s COVID-19 response, said during an inspection of testing sites in Shanghai on Monday that prevention and control work were at a “critical point” and it was vital that every resident be tested.
As members of the public continued to express concerns about Shanghai’s draconian measures, sharing videos across social media, Sun urged grassroots Chinese Communist Party organizations to “do everything possible” to help residents solve their problems.
