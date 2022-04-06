Moscow reacts to West’s expulsion of its diplomats

FITTING: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said shutting embassies is ‘cheaper’ and nations can look at each other ‘through gunsights’

Reuters





Russia would respond proportionately to the expulsion of its diplomats from a number of Western countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said late on Monday.

“Everyone knows the answer: It will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations,” the former Russian president wrote on Telegram. “Who have they punished? First of all, themselves.”

Germany is expelling 40 staff members at the Russian embassy in Berlin with suspected links to spy agencies as a first response to the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha, while France is kicking out 35 diplomats, two foreign ministry officials said.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock said in a statement on Monday that images of the victims show “the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership” and those who follow its propaganda.

There is a fear that similar photographs might emerge from other areas in Ukraine occupied by Russian troops, she added.

“The federal government has therefore decided today to declare as persona non grata a significant number of members of the Russian embassy who have worked every day against our freedom and against the cohesion of our society here in Germany,” Baerbock said.

“We will initiate further measures of response together with our partners, we will further tighten the existing sanctions against Russia, we will resolutely increase our support for the Ukrainian armed forces and we will also strengthen NATO’s eastern flank,” she said.

On Monday, France said that it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The Russians who hold diplomatic status are being expelled because they were conducting activities “contrary to our security interests,” France said in a statement.

No number was immediately given for how many are being expelled by France.

“If this continues, it will be fitting — as I wrote back on Feb. 26 — to slam shut the door on Western embassies,” Medvedev said. “It will be cheaper for everyone. And then we will end up just looking at each other in no other way than through gunsights.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg and AP