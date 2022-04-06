NYC mayor urges LGBTQ+ Floridians to move to city

The Guardian, NEW YORK





New York Mayor Eric Adams has launched a digital campaign designed to persuade members of Florida’s LGBTQ+ community to move to New York City, after their state passed a so-called “don’t say gay” education law.

On Monday, Adams said that digital billboards and creative ads were being launched in five Florida cities to denounce the legislation, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

“I am the mayor of New York City, but I have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community,” Adams said. “Come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams, right, speaks to reporters in the rotunda of City Hall in New York City on Monday. Photo: AP

“Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City,” he said.

One slogan on the new billboards reads: “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t say gay’ isn’t one of them.”

“When other states show their true colors, we show ours,” another reads, with the second half of the slogan written in rainbow colors.

Another sign reads: “Loud. Proud. Still allowed.”

Another reads: “New York City is alive. And so is free speech.”

The digital campaign runs until the end of May in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

New York City officials said that the campaign would deliver an estimated 5 million impressions.

The Florida bill, signed into law by the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, requires the implementation of “procedures to reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children.”

It allows parents to launch legal action against school boards if they believe policies overstep that “fundamental right.”

On Monday, New York Department of Education Chancellor David Bank said: “Educators work every day to make New York City public schools safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ+ youth.”

“From what we teach, to how we care for young people, we create schools that affirm and lift up the students and honor who they are. Children bring the totality of who they are into our classrooms, and the cruel actions being taken across this country to attack LGBTQ+ children are contrary to everything we believe in as educators,” Banks said.

Daniel Dromm, a former chair of the city council’s Finance Committee, said: “As a New York City public school teacher for 25 years, I have news for Florida: Students are already saying ‘gay.’ They see us on the news and on television shows. They know that LGBTQ+ people are their family, friends and neighbors.”

“These ads will reaffirm New York City’s commitment to creating an inclusive school environment, in sharp contrast to the discriminatory policies of Governor DeSantis,” Dromm added.

The Florida law has generated a backlash from LGBTQ+ communities and from the corporate world.

Last month, Disney employees staged walkouts over the bill after the chief executive of the entertainment giant, Bob Chapek, did not publicly condemn the bill.

Disney, which employs more than 75,000 people in Florida, later said that it would pause all political donations in the state.