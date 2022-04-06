New York Mayor Eric Adams has launched a digital campaign designed to persuade members of Florida’s LGBTQ+ community to move to New York City, after their state passed a so-called “don’t say gay” education law.
On Monday, Adams said that digital billboards and creative ads were being launched in five Florida cities to denounce the legislation, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.
“I am the mayor of New York City, but I have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community,” Adams said. “Come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want.”
Photo: AP
“Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City,” he said.
One slogan on the new billboards reads: “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t say gay’ isn’t one of them.”
“When other states show their true colors, we show ours,” another reads, with the second half of the slogan written in rainbow colors.
Another sign reads: “Loud. Proud. Still allowed.”
Another reads: “New York City is alive. And so is free speech.”
The digital campaign runs until the end of May in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
New York City officials said that the campaign would deliver an estimated 5 million impressions.
The Florida bill, signed into law by the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, requires the implementation of “procedures to reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children.”
It allows parents to launch legal action against school boards if they believe policies overstep that “fundamental right.”
On Monday, New York Department of Education Chancellor David Bank said: “Educators work every day to make New York City public schools safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ+ youth.”
“From what we teach, to how we care for young people, we create schools that affirm and lift up the students and honor who they are. Children bring the totality of who they are into our classrooms, and the cruel actions being taken across this country to attack LGBTQ+ children are contrary to everything we believe in as educators,” Banks said.
Daniel Dromm, a former chair of the city council’s Finance Committee, said: “As a New York City public school teacher for 25 years, I have news for Florida: Students are already saying ‘gay.’ They see us on the news and on television shows. They know that LGBTQ+ people are their family, friends and neighbors.”
“These ads will reaffirm New York City’s commitment to creating an inclusive school environment, in sharp contrast to the discriminatory policies of Governor DeSantis,” Dromm added.
The Florida law has generated a backlash from LGBTQ+ communities and from the corporate world.
Last month, Disney employees staged walkouts over the bill after the chief executive of the entertainment giant, Bob Chapek, did not publicly condemn the bill.
Disney, which employs more than 75,000 people in Florida, later said that it would pause all political donations in the state.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge