North Korea opposes war, but would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said yesterday, in a warning that analysts said is probably aimed at the South’s incoming conservative president.
Kim Yo-jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook’s remarks discussing attacks on the North were a “very big mistake,” state news agency KCNA reported.
Suh on Friday said his country’s military has missiles with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”
Kim Yo-jong and another North Korean official issued statements on Sunday condemning Suh’s remarks.
Kim Yo-jong’s criticisms are most likely aimed at South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has called for a more robust defense against North Korean threats, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst with the US-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea.
“Yoon’s ‘pre-emptive strike’ comment made the headlines a few months ago, and Pyongyang is seizing Suh’s remarks to make a point to the incoming South Korean administration,” she said. “North Korea has thus far refrained from criticizing Yoon at any authoritative level, but it certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for it.”
The statements suggest that Pyongyang is preparing North Koreans for a possible shift in inter-Korean relations once Yoon takes office next month, Lee added.
In her statement yesterday, Kim Kim Yo-jong said that Pyongyang opposes war, which would leave the peninsula in ruins, and does not view South Korea as its principal enemy.
“But if south Korea, for any reason — whether or not it is blinded by misjudgement — opts for such military action as ‘pre-emptive strike’ touted by [Suh], the situation will change,” Kim Kim Yo-jong added. “In that case, South Korea itself will become a target.”
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge