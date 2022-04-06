N Korea threatens nuclear weapons if South attacks

Reuters, SEOUL





North Korea opposes war, but would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said yesterday, in a warning that analysts said is probably aimed at the South’s incoming conservative president.

Kim Yo-jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook’s remarks discussing attacks on the North were a “very big mistake,” state news agency KCNA reported.

Suh on Friday said his country’s military has missiles with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”

Kim Yo-jong and another North Korean official issued statements on Sunday condemning Suh’s remarks.

Kim Yo-jong’s criticisms are most likely aimed at South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has called for a more robust defense against North Korean threats, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst with the US-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea.

“Yoon’s ‘pre-emptive strike’ comment made the headlines a few months ago, and Pyongyang is seizing Suh’s remarks to make a point to the incoming South Korean administration,” she said. “North Korea has thus far refrained from criticizing Yoon at any authoritative level, but it certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for it.”

The statements suggest that Pyongyang is preparing North Koreans for a possible shift in inter-Korean relations once Yoon takes office next month, Lee added.

In her statement yesterday, Kim Kim Yo-jong said that Pyongyang opposes war, which would leave the peninsula in ruins, and does not view South Korea as its principal enemy.

“But if south Korea, for any reason — whether or not it is blinded by misjudgement — opts for such military action as ‘pre-emptive strike’ touted by [Suh], the situation will change,” Kim Kim Yo-jong added. “In that case, South Korea itself will become a target.”