PHILIPPINES
Candidates tough on China
Presidential candidates want the country to take a tougher stance against Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Vice President Leni Robredo said at the Commission on Election’s debate on Sunday that the nation must rally ASEAN in establishing a code of conduct with China, leveraging its 2016 victory at the Hague arbitration that rejected Beijing’s “nine-dash line” claim. Former secretary of defense Norberto Gonzales said that ASEAN should shift to a majority vote, instead of a consensus, as some members are aligned with China. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would ask the UN to recognize the Hague ruling “because our neighboring countries have their personal interests.”
SERBIA
Russia ally Vucic wins vote
An early official count of Serbia’s national election yesterday confirmed the landslide victory of President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist party — important allies of Russia in the volatile Balkans and in Europe. Vucic scored an outright victory in Sunday’s presidential vote with the backing of about 60 percent of the voters, while his Serbian Progressive Party gained 43 percent of ballots, a near-complete tally by the state election authorities showed. The results mean that no runoff vote is needed and Vucic’s party would be able to form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly.
COSTA RICA
Chaves takes top post
A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into the presidential runoff vote has easily won that ballot and is to become the Central American country’s new leader next month, while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank. With nearly all polling stations reporting late on Sunday, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves had 53 percent of the vote, compared with 47 percent for former president Jose Figueres Ferrer, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said. However, more than 42 percent of eligible voters did not participate in the election.
UNITED STATES
Dinosaur footprints damaged
Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at a popular tourist area, US officials said. The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor, but some footprints had fractures around the rims, the US Bureau of Land Management said in a report. The bureau said an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mud flat appeared to have been driven over multiple times by a backhoe, causing fracturing, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The site is among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.
UNITED STATES
Police nab curious seal
A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island, New York, town. Police in Southampton said they received a call at approximately 6:30am on Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 150m from the Peconic River in Riverhead. When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward a motel, but was eventually corralled and taken into custody. The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, police said.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who