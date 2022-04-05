World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Candidates tough on China

Presidential candidates want the country to take a tougher stance against Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Vice President Leni Robredo said at the Commission on Election’s debate on Sunday that the nation must rally ASEAN in establishing a code of conduct with China, leveraging its 2016 victory at the Hague arbitration that rejected Beijing’s “nine-dash line” claim. Former secretary of defense Norberto Gonzales said that ASEAN should shift to a majority vote, instead of a consensus, as some members are aligned with China. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would ask the UN to recognize the Hague ruling “because our neighboring countries have their personal interests.”

SERBIA

Russia ally Vucic wins vote

An early official count of Serbia’s national election yesterday confirmed the landslide victory of President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist party — important allies of Russia in the volatile Balkans and in Europe. Vucic scored an outright victory in Sunday’s presidential vote with the backing of about 60 percent of the voters, while his Serbian Progressive Party gained 43 percent of ballots, a near-complete tally by the state election authorities showed. The results mean that no runoff vote is needed and Vucic’s party would be able to form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly.

COSTA RICA

Chaves takes top post

A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into the presidential runoff vote has easily won that ballot and is to become the Central American country’s new leader next month, while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank. With nearly all polling stations reporting late on Sunday, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves had 53 percent of the vote, compared with 47 percent for former president Jose Figueres Ferrer, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said. However, more than 42 percent of eligible voters did not participate in the election.

UNITED STATES

Dinosaur footprints damaged

Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at a popular tourist area, US officials said. The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor, but some footprints had fractures around the rims, the US Bureau of Land Management said in a report. The bureau said an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mud flat appeared to have been driven over multiple times by a backhoe, causing fracturing, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The site is among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.

UNITED STATES

Police nab curious seal

A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island, New York, town. Police in Southampton said they received a call at approximately 6:30am on Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 150m from the Peconic River in Riverhead. When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward a motel, but was eventually corralled and taken into custody. The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, police said.