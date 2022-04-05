Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday offered to share power with the opposition as protests demanding his resignation grew over the worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
Rajapaksa’s invitation to legislators came as heavily armed security forces looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government itself has acknowledged as the worst shortages of essentials since independence from Britain in 1948.
“The president invites all political parties in parliament to accept cabinet posts and join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis,” Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
It said solutions to the deepening crisis should be found “within a democratic framework,” as thousands joined spontaneous demonstrations in cities, towns and villages.
The invitation came after 26 cabinet members — every minister except Rajapaksa and his older brother Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting on Sunday.
Ajith Cabraal — who has long opposed an IMF bailout for the country — yesterday stepped down as central bank governor.
The departures cleared the way for the country’s ruling political clan to seek to shore up its weakening position.
The first nominations to the new cabinet saw the president reappoint four of the outgoing ministers, three of them to their old jobs, while he replaced his brother Basil Rajapaksa as finance minister with the previous justice minister.
Other cabinet vacancies would be filled after talks with the opposition, the president said.
However, there was no immediate response from the opposition, which would not join any Rajapaksa-led government, its leader Sajith Premadasa said on Sunday.
Political analysts said the offer of a unity government did not go far enough to address the economic crisis or restore confidence in the Rajapaksa administration.
“This is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” said Bhavani Fonseka, political analyst and human rights lawyer. “This is a joke.”
