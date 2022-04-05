Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but jazz musician Jon Batiste was instead crowned king, taking home five awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.
At the star-studded gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic — the ’70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won all four of their potential prizes, including Record and Song of The Year for their single Leave The Door Open.
Olivia Rodrigo did not win as many awards as predicted — but the Filipino-American pop phenom did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.
Photo: AFP
“I just put my head down and work on the craft every day,” Batiste, born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty, told the audience as he accepted the night’s final prize. “It’s more than entertainment for me — it’s a spiritual practice.”
The night was heavy on performances, but also held a number of somber moments — most notably when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a prerecorded plea for support.
Zelenskiy’s message led into a performance by John Legend of the song Free, with the help of Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.
Photo: AFP
“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence,” Zelenskiy said. “Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story.”
Despite being among the night’s most nominated artists, pop juggernauts Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X were shut out completely.
However, they all staged impressive performances: Eilish belted out Happier Than Ever in a lightning-backed downpour, Bieber delivered a crooned-up version of Peaches and Lil Nas X hosted an unabashed celebration of sexuality and queerness set to a medley of his songs including MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).
Rodrigo also gave a searing rendition of her viral teen breakup hit drivers license, showcasing her impressive vocals against a set mimicking a gloomy night in suburbia.
“This is my biggest dream come true,” the 19-year-old said as she accepted the gramophone for Best New Artist.
Big winner Batiste also performed, showcasing his elasticity as an artist by starting at the piano for a classical piece before transitioning to a rhythmic dance number.
The night’s leading nominee with 11 nods, Batiste had already scooped four ahead of his big sleeper win for the year’s best album.
Yet he looked shocked when presenter Lenny Kravitz declared him the night’s big hit.
“I really don’t do it for the awards,” 35-year-old Batiste told journalists backstage. “Music is something that’s so subjective.”
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who