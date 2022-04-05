Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins

‘FILL THE SILENCE’: Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a plea for support for Ukraine, followed by John Legend performing ‘Free’ with the help of three Ukrainian artists

AFP, LAS VEGAS





Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but jazz musician Jon Batiste was instead crowned king, taking home five awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

At the star-studded gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic — the ’70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won all four of their potential prizes, including Record and Song of The Year for their single Leave The Door Open.

Olivia Rodrigo did not win as many awards as predicted — but the Filipino-American pop phenom did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.

Jon Batiste, center, showcases his elasticity as an artist during the Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“I just put my head down and work on the craft every day,” Batiste, born into a prominent New Orleans musical dynasty, told the audience as he accepted the night’s final prize. “It’s more than entertainment for me — it’s a spiritual practice.”

The night was heavy on performances, but also held a number of somber moments — most notably when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a prerecorded plea for support.

Zelenskiy’s message led into a performance by John Legend of the song Free, with the help of Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on screen during the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence,” Zelenskiy said. “Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story.”

Despite being among the night’s most nominated artists, pop juggernauts Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X were shut out completely.

However, they all staged impressive performances: Eilish belted out Happier Than Ever in a lightning-backed downpour, Bieber delivered a crooned-up version of Peaches and Lil Nas X hosted an unabashed celebration of sexuality and queerness set to a medley of his songs including MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

Rodrigo also gave a searing rendition of her viral teen breakup hit drivers license, showcasing her impressive vocals against a set mimicking a gloomy night in suburbia.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” the 19-year-old said as she accepted the gramophone for Best New Artist.

Big winner Batiste also performed, showcasing his elasticity as an artist by starting at the piano for a classical piece before transitioning to a rhythmic dance number.

The night’s leading nominee with 11 nods, Batiste had already scooped four ahead of his big sleeper win for the year’s best album.

Yet he looked shocked when presenter Lenny Kravitz declared him the night’s big hit.

“I really don’t do it for the awards,” 35-year-old Batiste told journalists backstage. “Music is something that’s so subjective.”