Calls for action after six die in California shooting

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Six people were on Sunday shot and killed in California, with 12 more injured in the latest mass casualty event to spark calls in the US for new actions to combat gun violence.

The shooting occurred at about 2am after a “large fight” broke out in downtown Sacramento, city Police Chief Kathy Lester told a news conference.

Officers on patrol nearby heard gunshots and saw people running, she said, adding that upon arriving at the scene, “they encountered a large crowd and multiple gunshot victims.”

A police evidence technician photographs the crime scene after an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Despite attempts at resuscitation, six people were pronounced dead at the scene — three men and three women, all adults, Lester said.

Twelve others were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local hospitals.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Sunday morning described some of those hospitalized as “seriously and critically injured.”

He also called on anyone with information to contact authorities or submit evidence via a scannable QR code.

There were “multiple shooters” and a “stolen handgun” had been recovered at the scene, Lester said on Sunday evening.

She added that investigators had already received multiple videos and tips from members of the public, but were urgently seeking more information.

A video posted online appeared to show people scuffling in the street, then starting to run as gunfire can be heard.

The footage could not be verified, but local police said they were aware of the video.

“It was just horrific,” said community activist Berry Accius, who arrived minutes after the shooting.

“Just as soon as I walked up you saw a chaotic scene, police all over the place, victims with blood all over their bodies, folks screaming, folks crying, people going: ‘Where is my brother?’ Mothers crying and trying to identify who their child was,” he told local broadcaster KXTV.

“America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“We must do more than mourn; we must act,” said Biden, who reiterated his call for the US Congress to pass legislation to strengthen restrictions on guns.

Steinberg said it was difficult to find the right words to describe the tragedy.

“The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend,” he said.

“Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it,” he said.