Hungary PM Orban wins fourth term

SPOILED VOTES: A referendum to gain support for a law banning the portrayal of LGBTQ people to under-18s failed, as less than half of eligible voters cast valid ballots

AFP, BUDAPEST





Official results from Hungary’s general election on Sunday showed that nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party had won a fourth term in office by a much greater margin than pre-election polls had suggested, after a campaign overshadowed by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

“We have won a great victory — a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels,” said Orban, addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, many of whom were wearing Fidesz’s orange party color.

Orban’s administration has presided over repeated confrontations with the EU, including over the neutering of the press and judiciary, and measures targeting the LGBTQ community — also the subject of a vote on Sunday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban celebrates winning a fourth term with members of the Fidesz party at their election base in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The 58-year-old, already the longest-serving head of government in the EU, was challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to roll back the “illiberal” revolution Orban’s Fidesz party has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office.

Yet with 94 percent of votes counted, Fidesz was on 53 percent compared with 35 percent for the opposition coalition, results from the national election office showed.

That means the party would retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.

Peter Marki-Zay, 49, the conservative leading the opposition list, addressed supporters and conceded defeat late on Sunday evening.

“I will not hide my sadness and my disappointment,” he told them, accusing Fidesz of running a campaign of “hate and lies.”

He added that the opposition had done “everything humanly possible,” but that the campaign had been “an unequal fight” given the way in which he and other anti-Fidesz politicians had been all but banished from state media.

Lawmaker Marton Gyongyosi, of the right-wing Jobbik party which is part of the opposition coalition, said that “abuses” had taken place on Sunday.

“This will have to be considered when talking about how the results of the elections can be respected,” he added.

Orban has dismissed such complaints and insisted the vote was fair.

For the first time more than 200 international observers monitored the election in Hungary, along with thousands of domestic volunteers from both camps.

Turnout reached 68.69 percent, almost matching the record participation seen at the last national elections in 2018.

The far-right Mi Hazank party beat expectations and is to make its debut in parliament after crossing the 5 percent minimum threshold.

As well as electing lawmakers, Hungarians were voting in a referendum designed to elicit support for what Fidesz calls a “child protection” law banning the portrayal of LGBTQ people to those under the age of 18.

Budapest resident Regina, 25, who refused to give her surname, said that she had spoiled her ballot in the “twisted” referendum, which she said had portrayed LGBTQ Hungarians as an “enemy.”

The referendum failed as less than half of eligible voters cast valid ballots, rendering it non-binding, al though more than 90 percent voted in line with the government’s campaign.