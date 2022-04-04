AZERBAIJAN
Nightclub explosion kills one
An explosion struck a nightclub in Baku just before 3am yesterday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31. The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, a Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson said. Twenty-four people were hospitalized, most with burns, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.
SRI LANKA
Protest march blocked
Armed troops yesterday blocked an opposition protest march staged in defiance of an emergency curfew to protest the nation’s worsening economic crisis, after authorities imposed a social media blackout to contain public dissent. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the country’s main opposition alliance, denounced the social media blockade and said it was time for the government to resign. Opposition figures had called for mass protests on social media before the ban went into effect. There was a heavy presence of troops elsewhere in the capital as the curfew was strictly enforced.
GHANA
Child labor reported
The food giant that owns the Cadbury brand is embroiled in fresh allegations of employing child labor. Children as young as 10 years have allegedly been found working in the country to harvest cocoa pods to supply brand owner Mondelez International. Campaigners say the farmers are being paid less than ￡2 (US$2.62) a day and cannot afford to hire adult workers. Ayn Riggs, founder of Slave Free Chocolate, which campaigns against child labor in cocoa farms, said: “It’s horrifying to see these children using these long machetes, which are sometimes half their height.”
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in