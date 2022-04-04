World News Quick Take

Agencies





AZERBAIJAN

Nightclub explosion kills one

An explosion struck a nightclub in Baku just before 3am yesterday, setting off a fire that killed one person and injured 31. The explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak and investigations were ongoing, a Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson said. Twenty-four people were hospitalized, most with burns, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

SRI LANKA

Protest march blocked

Armed troops yesterday blocked an opposition protest march staged in defiance of an emergency curfew to protest the nation’s worsening economic crisis, after authorities imposed a social media blackout to contain public dissent. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the country’s main opposition alliance, denounced the social media blockade and said it was time for the government to resign. Opposition figures had called for mass protests on social media before the ban went into effect. There was a heavy presence of troops elsewhere in the capital as the curfew was strictly enforced.

GHANA

Child labor reported

The food giant that owns the Cadbury brand is embroiled in fresh allegations of employing child labor. Children as young as 10 years have allegedly been found working in the country to harvest cocoa pods to supply brand owner Mondelez International. Campaigners say the farmers are being paid less than ￡2 (US$2.62) a day and cannot afford to hire adult workers. Ayn Riggs, founder of Slave Free Chocolate, which campaigns against child labor in cocoa farms, said: “It’s horrifying to see these children using these long machetes, which are sometimes half their height.”