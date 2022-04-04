UKRAINE WAR: Bodies of civilians litter town after Russian retreat

AFP, BUCHA, Ukraine





Bodies lay strewn across a quiet tree-lined street in the town of Bucha as far as the eye can see.

All 20 were in civilian clothing, and all had their different poses in death. Some lay with sightless eyes staring at Ukraine’s overcast sky, some face down on the tarmac.

Three of them were tangled up in bicycles after taking their final ride, while others, with waxy skin, had fallen next to bullet-ridden and crushed cars.

A Ukranian soldier on an armored vehicle patrols a street in Bucha, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

One had his hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his corpse, said Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists who accessed the town.

Another lay next to a yellow hoarding spray-painted with happy and sad emojis, and the words “Live Fast.”

Russia’s hasty retreat from its occupation of the region around Kyiv is revealing fresh devastation by the day.

A woman embraces a Ukranian soldier in Bucha, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head,” Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said.

Another 280 people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, while the bodies of whole families were still in shot-up cars, he said.

Surrounded by pine forests that stretch up to Belarus, Bucha was a picture of sleepy suburbia northwest of the Ukrainian capital until the Russian invasion.

A month of fierce battles in towns such as Bucha and nearby Irpin prevented Moscow’s forces from encircling Kyiv about 25km away.

The cost was utter devastation. Gaping holes from shell explosions can be seen in building after building, while crushed vehicles litter the streets, said the AFP team who reached Bucha after it had been closed off from the world for nearly a month.

Bodies were lying randomly around the town: outside a railway station, by the side of a road.

However, the violence that came to this one street appeared to be more systematic.

The victims, all of whom appeared to be men, were scattered over several hundred meters of debris-strewn tarmac.

Sixteen of the 20 corpses were lying either on the pavement or by the verge. Three were sprawled in the middle of the road, and another lay on his side in the courtyard of a destroyed house

Some lay in groups, like the two men lying face up in a puddle next to each other. Others died alone. All were wearing civilian clothes: winter coats, jackets or tracksuit tops, jeans or jogging bottoms, and trainers or boots.

“These are the consequences of Russian occupation,” Fedoruk said.

Yet the horrors of war have become so routine in Bucha that the remaining residents walk down the street past the bodies, barely casting a glance.

After securing Bucha, Ukrainian forces, who were welcomed warmly by residents, attached cables to the bodies and pulled them off the street for fear they could be booby-trapped .

Soldiers also cleared barricades and inspected suspicious objects, placing red rags on remnants of unexploded ordnance to draw attention to the possibility of explosions.

As the town was liberated, one woman, Halyna Tovkach, 55, said that she was searching for the body of her husband, Oleg, 62.

He was killed by Russian soldiers along with their neighbors, two young boys and their mother, as they tried to escape the town on March 5.

“It is a war crime,” Tovkach’s son said.

Also allegedly among the civilians killed by the Russians was Olha Sukhenko, the head of the village Motyzhin east of Kyiv, and her entire family.

An in another accusation of war crimes, Russian troops allegedly used children as “human shields” while regrouping their forces.

Ukraine’s attorney general is gathering a dossier of claims about the Russian use of local children to avoid fire when retreating from around Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere.

Coaches of children were also said to have been placed in front of tanks in the village of Novyi Bykiv, close to the encircled city of Chernihiv, 160km north of Kyiv.

Additional reporting by the Guardian