Pakistan’s president yesterday dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, foiling an attempt by the opposition to boot Khan from office.
“The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister,” a statement from his office said, meaning fresh elections must be held within 90 days.
Khan called for the president to dissolve parliament and hold a fresh election, minutes after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly declined to hear a no-confidence motion into his rule.
Photo: AFP
In an address on state TV, Khan said that there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.
“I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies... We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide,” he said.
“When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved, which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government,” he added.
No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full term, and Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.
The parliament was yesterday due to debate a no-confidence motion on Khan, but the deputy speaker refused to accept it, causing uproar in the chamber.
“I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution,” Pakistani National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, a Khan loyalist, said as the session started.
The move appeared to blindside the opposition, who had confidently predicted they had enough votes to boot Khan from office.
“This day will be remembered as a black day in Pakistan’s constitutional history,” said Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, who had been tipped to replace Khan if the vote had succeeded.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week, when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.
More than a dozen PTI lawmakers had also indicated they would cross the floor.
Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with “foreign powers” to remove him, because he would not take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.
Earlier this week, he accused the US of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.
Local media had reported that Khan had received a briefing letter from Islamabad’s ambassador to Washington recording a senior US official saying they felt relations would be better if Khan left office.
In Washington last week, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was “no truth” to the allegations.
