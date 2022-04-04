Torrential downpours triggered flash floods and landslides across Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, killing at least 14 people, including eight children, and leaving five missing, authorities said on Saturday.
Two days of heavy rain have battered a broad swathe of the southeastern state’s Atlantic coast, the latest in a series of deadly storms in Brazil that experts said are being aggravated by La Nina — the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean — and climate change.
More rain is forecast for the region in the coming days.
Photo: AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook that the federal government had sent military aircraft to help the rescue effort and dispatched the national disaster response secretary to the state of 17.5 million people.
The new incidents come six weeks after flash floods and landslides killed 233 people in the city of Petropolis, also in Rio state.
This time, the areas hit hardest included the tourist town of Paraty, a seaside city known for its picturesque cobblestone streets and colorful houses.
Officials there said a landslide in the Ponta Negra neighborhood had killed a mother and six of her children, ages two, five, eight, 10, 15 and 17.
A seventh child was rescued alive and taken to hospital, where he was in stable condition, they said.
Another four people were injured.
Six more people, including at least two children, were killed in the city of Angra dos Reis, where officials declared a “maximum alert” and state of emergency after landslides devastated the Monsuaba neighborhood.
Several people were rescued alive, while another five remained missing, they said.
Angra dos Reis Mayor Fernando Jordao said that emergency workers were installing floodlights to continue the search-and-rescue operation through the night if necessary.
“Residents have been working side-by-side with us on the search,” he told a news conference. “We’ll continue working hard.”
In Mesquita, 40km northwest of Rio de Janeiro city, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted trying to help another person escape the flooding, officials and media reports said.
The storms turned streets into rivers on Friday night in several cities including Rio, sweeping up cars and triggering landslides — a frequent tragedy in the rainy season, especially in poor hillside communities.
TV channel Globo News carried images of a family evacuating two young children through the floodwaters in a styrofoam cooler in the Rio suburb of Belford Roxo, while residents posted videos on social media of small alligators swimming through flooded streets.
A hospital in the suburb of Nova Iguacu was badly flooded, turning the corridors of its intensive care unit into streams.
Officials in Angra said the city had received up to 800mm of rain in 48 hours in some areas, “levels never before registered in the municipality.”
