Kim Jong-un’s sister warns Seoul, taunts top official

Reuters, SEOUL





Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, yesterday called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about pre-emptive strikes on the North, warning that Seoul might face “a serious threat.”

Kim Yo-jong said in a statement that South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook’s remarks “further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean Peninsula,” the Korean Central News Agency reported.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘pre-emptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” the state-run news agency quoted Kim Yo-jong as saying. “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.”

People yesterday write postcards in a park in Paju, South Korea, near a closed border crossing with North Korea. Photo: AP

Kim Yo-jong is the deputy director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea Publicity and Information Department.

The statement comes after Suh on Friday said that his country’s military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”

Suh also said that the South Korean Ministry of Defense would support the military to ensure it has the capability to respond overwhelmingly to North Korea’s missile threats.

He called the north its “enemy.”

In a separate statement on Sunday, Pak Jong-chon, a member of the presidium of the Workers’ Party of Korea Politburo, said Pyongyang would “mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if Seoul engages in a dangerous military action such as a pre-emptive strike.

Pyongyang did not elaborate on what it saw as major targets in the South Korean capital.

Tensions in the Korean Peninsula have sharply escalated in the past few weeks after North Korea tested ballistic missiles on Feb. 26 and March 4 that involved a new weapons system that the country is developing, and as it conducted a full intercontinental ballistic missile test — the first since 2017 — last week.

Following the tests, the US on Friday imposed sanctions on five entities it accused of providing support to North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Tensions might rise further as South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to take office next month.

Yoon has said that pre-emptive strikes might be the only way to counter North Korea’s new hypersonic missiles if they appear ready for an imminent attack.

Yoon has called for boosting military deterrence, including by strengthening ties with the US, and has vowed to seek to establish a permanent three-way dialogue channel between Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington.

Additional reporting by AP