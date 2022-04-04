A massive blaze destroyed the central market in the capital of Somaliland, wiping out hundreds of small businesses, officials said on Saturday.
Fierce flames tore through Hargeisa’s Waheen open market late on Friday, sending huge clouds of smoke billowing into the night sky.
The cause of the inferno that engulfed the sprawling market — the economic heart of the city, and home to an estimated 2,000 shops and stalls — is not yet known.
Photo: AFP
Officials issued urgent appeals for help to recover from the disaster that injured more than two dozen people and is certain to inflict further hardship on thousands more.
“The town has never witnessed such a massive calamity,” Hargeisa Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge told reporters at the scene.
Firefighters battled the flames for hours before the blaze was largely brought under control late at night, when many in the city joined Muslims around the world in ushering in the holy month of Ramadan.
The mayor said the fire could have been contained before causing such extensive damage, but firefighters’ efforts were hampered by problems of access in the crowded warren of makeshift stalls.
Images of the aftermath in and around the market showed charred and blackened buildings with their windows blown out.
Passers-by watched as firefighters turned their hoses on still smoldering structures from streets strewn with rubble.
The leaders of several states including the UK, which once ruled Somaliland, and neighboring Ethiopia, voiced their shock and sympathy over the disaster.
Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, also telephoned Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, his office wrote on Twitter.
“I call on all Somalis wherever they are to extend their assistance to those affected by the disaster,” Farmajo was quoted as saying.
Abdi said about 28 people, nine of them women, were injured, but that there was no loss of life.
He said the government of Somaliland — which declared independence from Somalia four decades ago — would be releasing US$1 million to help with the emergency response.
Hargeisa Chamber of Commerce chairman Jamal Aideed said the loss of the market was immense, as it accounted for 40 to 50 percent of the city’s economy.
“I have lost everything tonight, this fire was the biggest I have ever seen in my life,” said Bashi Ali, a local businessman. “I had several businesses in the market and all of them burned to ashes.”
Hargeisa Councilor Abdirahman Abdi appealed for people everywhere to come to the aid of the devastated city.
“I want to ask everyone who hears of this disaster to help: fire brigades, national armies, media and the people of Hargeisa,” he said.
British government officials including Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced sympathy over the disaster in Somaliland.
“We are in close contact with the Somaliland authorities, our international partners and aid agencies operating in-country, and are considering what assistance is needed,” British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean Vicky Ford wrote on Twitter.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he was “shocked and saddened” by the blaze, which caused “incalculable losses.”
The International Organization for Migration in Somalia said the blaze had affected thousands of people including migrant workers, and pledged to work with the authorities to help people recover.
Hargeisa is also a transit point along migration routes through the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland’s independence is largely unrecognized by the international community, leaving the country of 4.5 million people diplomatically isolated.
Somaliland has remained a comparative beacon of democracy and stability while Somalia has been wracked by decades of political violence.
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in