World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Russia trade to continue

Ministry of Foreign Affairs European Affairs Director-General Wang Lutong (王魯彤) yesterday told reporters that Beijing is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia, a day after the EU warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed due to its invasion of Ukraine. “China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don’t think our normal trade with any other country should be affected,” he said. “We oppose sanctions, and the effects of these sanctions also risk spilling to the rest of the world, leading to wars of the currency, wars of trade and finance, and also risk jeopardizing the supply chain and industrial chain and globalization,” Wang said.

VATICAN CITY

Pope issues Canada apology

Pope Francis on Friday apologized to indigenous people for abuse committed at church-run residential schools in Canada, and said he hoped to visit the country in July. “I ask for God’s forgiveness for the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church,” he said, telling indigenous delegations at the Vatican that it caused him “pain and shame.” Today’s apology is a step forward ... but there’s still work to be done,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person.”

UNITED STATES

No new trial for Maxwell

A request for a new trial by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of child sex trafficking late last year, was on Friday denied by a federal judge in New York. Maxwell’s lawyers filed for a retrial in January after Juror 50 Scotty David — identified by his first and middle names — told media outlets he had persuaded fellow panelists to convict the 60-year-old by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, a fact he did not reveal during jury selection. Juror 50’s “failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate,” Judge Alison Nathan said. “The Court ... concludes that Juror 50 harbored no bias toward the defendant.”

UNITED STATES

Will Smith quits academy

Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony was “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” Smith said in a statement. David Rubin, president of the film academy, said that the group accepted Smith’s resignation, but would continue with disciplinary proceedings that could lead to additional sanctions.

UNITED STATES

Palin ready to ‘fight’ the left

Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, on Friday announced her run for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives. It would be Palin’s first run for public office since serving as late US senator John McCain’s running mate in November 2008. “America is at a tipping point,” Palin said in a statement on Twitter announcing her candidacy. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight... At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.”