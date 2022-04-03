CHINA
Russia trade to continue
Ministry of Foreign Affairs European Affairs Director-General Wang Lutong (王魯彤) yesterday told reporters that Beijing is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia, a day after the EU warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed due to its invasion of Ukraine. “China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don’t think our normal trade with any other country should be affected,” he said. “We oppose sanctions, and the effects of these sanctions also risk spilling to the rest of the world, leading to wars of the currency, wars of trade and finance, and also risk jeopardizing the supply chain and industrial chain and globalization,” Wang said.
VATICAN CITY
Pope issues Canada apology
Pope Francis on Friday apologized to indigenous people for abuse committed at church-run residential schools in Canada, and said he hoped to visit the country in July. “I ask for God’s forgiveness for the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church,” he said, telling indigenous delegations at the Vatican that it caused him “pain and shame.” Today’s apology is a step forward ... but there’s still work to be done,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person.”
UNITED STATES
No new trial for Maxwell
A request for a new trial by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of child sex trafficking late last year, was on Friday denied by a federal judge in New York. Maxwell’s lawyers filed for a retrial in January after Juror 50 Scotty David — identified by his first and middle names — told media outlets he had persuaded fellow panelists to convict the 60-year-old by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, a fact he did not reveal during jury selection. Juror 50’s “failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate,” Judge Alison Nathan said. “The Court ... concludes that Juror 50 harbored no bias toward the defendant.”
UNITED STATES
Will Smith quits academy
Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony was “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” Smith said in a statement. David Rubin, president of the film academy, said that the group accepted Smith’s resignation, but would continue with disciplinary proceedings that could lead to additional sanctions.
UNITED STATES
Palin ready to ‘fight’ the left
Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, on Friday announced her run for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives. It would be Palin’s first run for public office since serving as late US senator John McCain’s running mate in November 2008. “America is at a tipping point,” Palin said in a statement on Twitter announcing her candidacy. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight... At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.”
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said. Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019. Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said. The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment. Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar. Kahar, who