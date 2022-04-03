The UN said Yemen’s warring parties had agreed to a two-month extendable truce starting yesterday, the first day of Ramadan for many Muslims, and an accord on fuel shipments and Sana’a International Airport.
Friday’s announcement brings a glimmer of hope in a brutal conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left millions on the brink of famine in Yemen. “The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs,” UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement. “The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, expressing hope for a “political process” to bring peace to the country.
“You must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected and that it is renewed and ... that a true political process is launched,” he said.
US President Joe Biden also welcomed the news, calling it a “reprieve for the Yemeni people,” but adding that the breakthrough was still insufficient.
“These are important steps, but they are not enough. The ceasefire must be adhered to, and as I have said before, it is imperative that we end this war,” Biden said in a statement.
The announcement comes as discussions on Yemen’s devastating conflict take place in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh has been leading a military coalition to support the government against the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015, after the rebels seized the capital Sana’a the year before.
The Houthis, who rejected joining talks held on enemy territory, last week made an offer of a temporary truce and a prisoner swap.
The coalition later said that it would cease military operations in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The ceasefire, the first since April 2020, has been respected so far.
“The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders,” Grundberg said. “They also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeida [Province’s] ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana’a airport to predetermined destinations in the region.”
The parties “further agreed to meet under my auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen,” Grundberg added.
He called it “a first and long overdue step.”
“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” he added.
