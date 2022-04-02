World News Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Military plane crash kills 4

Two air force planes collided in mid-air during training yesterday and crashed into a mountain in the southeastern city of Sacheon, killing four people, emergency officials said. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials said they did not receive any reports of civilian casualties or damage on the ground. Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the scene, they said. The air force confirmed the collision of two KT-1 trainer aircraft, adding that it was trying to confirm the casualties reported and whether the pilots on the two-seater aircrafts tried to eject to safety.

AUSTRALIA

Kyiv to receive defense gear

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said Canberra would send armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked for them in an appeal to Australian lawmakers for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia. Morrison told reporters that the domestically made, four-wheel-drive vehicles would be flown to Europe on Boeing C-17 Globemaster planes. He did not specify how many would be sent or when. Despite the distance between the two countries, Zelenskiy said Australia was not safe from the conflict, which threatened to escalate into a nuclear war. He said that a Russian victory over Ukraine would embolden China to declare war against Taiwan. “If we don’t stop Russia now, if we don’t hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to similar wars against their neighbors will decide that such things are possible for them as well,” Zelenskiy said.

AUSTRALIA

Deadly chopper crash probed

Air accident investigators yesterday probed a helicopter crash that killed five people in remote, densely wooded bushland at Mount Disappointment in the eastern state of Victoria. The privately chartered helicopter went missing on Thursday morning, but police were unable to reach the rugged crash site until hours later, only publicly confirming in the evening that all five aboard had been killed. TV images showed police officers winching down from a helicopter into an area of tall trees at the crash site, about 60km north of Melbourne. Victoria state police said four men and a woman were killed. The pilot was among the dead. “Our team is en route to the accident site this morning,” a Transport Safety Bureau spokesperson said yesterday. Victoria-based helicopter charter company Microflite said it was “shocked and devastated” by the deaths of the passengers and “one of our highly respected pilots.”

NEW ZEALAND

Cannabis found at parliament

After a weeks-long illegal occupation that ended in a riot, parliament has a new unwelcome visitor to contend with: cannabis seedlings popping up among its rose gardens. An eagle-eyed Wellington resident spotted the tiny green leaves emerging from the soil this week and posted his find to social media. A parliament groundskeeper confirmed to that the plants were indeed “a few cannabis seedlings” thought to be left by the protesters. “A lot of seeds had been scattered around, among other things left from the protesters,” the groundskeeper said. A security guard added that it was “probably the first cannabis that has ever been planted on parliament grounds.” The plants, which are illegal in New Zealand, have since been pulled out and destroyed after House of Representatives Speaker Trevor Mallard asked “for the weed to be weeded.”

UNITED STATES

Bug promotes problem posts

Content identified as misleading or problematic was mistakenly prioritized in users’ Facebook feeds, due to a software bug that took six months to fix, the tech site The Verge reported on Thursday. Facebook disputed the report. It “vastly overstated what this bug was because ultimately it had no meaningful, long-term impact on problematic content,” said Joe Osborne, a spokesman for parent company Meta. The bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a “massive ranking failure” of content, The Verge reported. In October, the employees noticed that some content which had been marked as questionable by members of Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program was nevertheless being favored by the algorithm to be widely distributed in users’ news feeds.

UNITED NATIONS

Ethiopia fails to block probe

Ethiopia on Thursday failed to block the UN from funding an international committee to investigate human rights abuses by all parties in the nation’s recent war. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia was created in December last year by the UN Human Rights Council, despite strenuous objections from the government in Addis Ababa. Led by former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, the three-member commission has a renewable one-year mandate to investigate abuses committed in the country since war broke out in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebels. At a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s budget committee, Ethiopia tried to pass a text that would block funding for the commission, but was not able to garner enough votes.

UNITED STATES

Producer talks Oscar slap

Los Angeles police were on site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday for slapping presenter Chris Rock, ceremony producer Will Packer said on Thursday. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in excerpts from an interview that was to air yesterday on ABC’s Good Morning America. Police were discussing options with Rock, but Rock “was being very dismissive of those options. He was like: ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said: ‘Rock, let them finish,’” Packer said. Smith on Monday apologized to Rock and producers in a statement on Monday, saying that he had “reacted emotionally.” Rock joked about the short hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but it was unclear whether Rock was aware she has a condition that causes hair loss.

ITALY

Robot to inspect Pompeii

A four-legged yellow and black robot has been called in to inspect the ancient ruins of Pompeii and help improve management of one of the country’s most famous archeological sites. The robot, called Spot, designed by US-based Boston Dynamics, is part of a broader project to use technology to help monitor work on the Pompeii site and to make it safer, the organization that runs the site said in a statement. The aim is “improving both the monitoring of the existing [ruins] and the knowledge of the progress of the works in the areas under recovery or restoration and therefore to manage the safety of the site, as well as of the workers,” it said. Spot would also be sent into underground tunnels dug by thieves to get into the ancient city to steal artifacts.