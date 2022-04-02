Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts, while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world’s 7.9 billion people.
Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed as the complete sequence of the human genome, but about 8 percent of it had not been deciphered, mainly because it consisted of highly repetitive chunks of DNA that were difficult to mesh with the rest.
A consortium of scientists resolved that in research published in the journal Science. The work was initially made public last year before its formal peer review process.
Photo: AP
“Generating a truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive view of our DNA blueprint,” said Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the US National Institutes of Health.
“This foundational information will strengthen the many ongoing efforts to understand all the functional nuances of the human genome, which in turn will empower genetic studies of human disease,” Green said in a statement.
The consortium’s full version is composed of 3.055 billion base pairs, the units from which chromosomes and human genes are built, and 19,969 genes that encode proteins.
Of these genes, the researchers identified about 2,000 new ones, most of which are disabled, but 115 might still be active.
The scientists also spotted about 2 million additional genetic variants, 622 of which were present in medically relevant genes.
The consortium was dubbed Telomere-to-Telomere, named after the structures found at the ends of all chromosomes, the threadlike structure in the nucleus of most living cells that carries genetic information in the form of genes.
“In the future, when someone has their genome sequenced, we will be able to identify all of the variants in their DNA and use that information to better guide their healthcare,” Adam Phillippy, one of the leaders of the consortium and a senior investigator at NHGRI, said in a statement.
“Truly finishing the human genome sequence was like putting on a new pair of glasses. Now that we can clearly see everything, we are one step closer to understanding what it all means,” Phillippy added.
Among other things, the new DNA sequences provided fresh detail about the region around what is called the centromere, where chromosomes are grabbed and pulled apart when cells divide to ensure that each “daughter” cell inherits the proper number of chromosomes.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge