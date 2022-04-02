Amid a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands yesterday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.
A day after officials from the two countries initialed a draft agreement on security, the office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the agreement does not invite China to establish a military base.
“Government is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch,” a statement said.
Sogavare has not released details of the security agreement, amid concern sparked by a leaked draft that allowed Chinese navy ships to replenish in the islands. Ministers have not yet signed it.
When asked about the most recent comments from the Solomon Islands, China’s foreign ministry said the “starting point” of the security agreement is to safeguard people’s safety and property security.
“It does not have any military overtones,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a daily news briefing. “The relevant remarks and speculation in the media are groundless.”
Four people were killed during violent anti-government protests and much of the Chinatown neighborhood of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, was destroyed during violent anti-government protests in November last year.
The leader of the Federated States of Micronesia on Thursday urged the Solomon Islands not to sign the security pact, saying he had “grave security concerns” and feared the Pacific could become embroiled in war between China and the US.
New Zealand has also warned against the pact, which it says could upset long-standing regional security cooperation.
Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said he respected Sogavare’s perspective, but urged caution.
China had established 20 points of military presence in the South China Sea despite telling the US it would not militarize the region, and Canberra feared Beijing was on a similar pathway in the Pacific islands, Dutton said in an interview with Sky News.
“They want a military port in PNG [Papua New Guinea]. They’ve got one in Sri Lanka, and they’re looking obviously at other places where they can put them,” he said.
China offered to redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea in 2018, but Australia’s closest northern neighbor decided to have Australia to develop the base instead.
A Chinese state company runs the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota under a 99-year lease, although Sri Lanka has previously said the port cannot be used for Chinese military purposes.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge